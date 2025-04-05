Tori Spelling Breaks Down Crying Talking About Her Divorce: 'I Don't Want To Die Alone' 

Aw! Breakups really can suck — even when you know you’re making the right decision!

In a candid chat with Aubrey O’Day this week, Tori Spelling really went through it — sobbing over the scary reality of being single at her age. On Friday’s emotional episode of iHeartRadio‘s misSPELLING podcast, the reality star expressed through tears:

“I’m now 51 and single again with five kids. So, I don’t even know where I stand in the future.”

The topic came up after the Beverly Hills, 90210 star told her guest she has been getting to the bottom of her “very odd relationship with men” with her new therapist.

The actress shares kids Liam, 18, Stella, 16, Hattie, 13, Finn, 12, and Beau, 8, with her ex-husband, who dramatically revealed their split in a quickly-deleted Instagram post back in 2023. About a year later, Tori finally filed for divorce, and it’s been a really rocky road ever since with… other unexpected life challenges.

But it was her love life that had her in her feels this week, as she continued:

“I just don’t want to be alone. I don’t want to die alone. I don’t know what I’m doing right now.”

Oof. What a real moment! She’s definitely at that age when mortality hits you in the face. Especially when an old pal like Shannen Doherty passes away… We hope Tori is a long, long way from having to worry about dying alone, but we get it. It’s hard to restart.

Aubrey gave her a sweet hug as Tori called them both “strong” people. The Scary Movie star then quipped:

“They should sample my DNA when they f**king go to the next world war. Whatever the f**k I am, I’m resilient, but what does it mean at the end of the day?”

Hah! She’s not wrong, she has been through a lot! And it means she’ll get through this too! You can see some of her breakdown (below):

Tori was linked to Dean lookalike Ryan Cramer back in November 2023, but there hasn’t been any news about them in a looong time, so it seems like that’s likely over which is why she’s feeling especially single now. We hope she finds someone who makes her happy!

