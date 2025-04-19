Got A Tip?

Katy Perry

Trace Cyrus Slams ‘Lame’ Katy Perry After Space Trip, Claims She Copied Sister Miley Throughout Her Career!

Katy Perry just can’t catch a break this week following her trip to space!

Ever since the all-female crew landed back on Earth after an 11-minute mission aboard the Blue Origin rocket on Monday, they have been bashed left and right — with the pop star taking the brunt of the backlash from fans, celebs, and even fast food chains. She has been criticized for potentially harming the planet with the flight, faking the whole thing, and more. Now, Katy is being accused of copying Miley Cyrus’ career after the excursion! What!

On Friday, her brother Trace Cyrus took to TikTok to torch the Firework singer in a new video! He did not hold back, claiming Katy copied Miley the second she started to flop! The Metro Station guitarist said:

“I first knew Katy Perry and her team were lame as f**k when her career was first dying. And they were like, ‘Hm, what can we do? Well, what worked for Miley? She cut her hair off and it broke the internet and everyone freaked out and she bleached it blonde. We should do that with you, Katy.’ Katy’s like, ‘Yeah, yeah, we should. Should we do it, like, slightly different?’ No, we’re gonna do it exactly the same.”

Yeah, Katy did rock a hairstyle similar to Miley’s! As you know, the Disney star shocked the world when she said goodbye to her signature long brunette hair and debuted a bleach-blonde pixie cut in 2012 during the Bangerz era. Five years later, the American Idol alum pulled an identical move, ditching her dark locks for a shorter and lighter cut before the Witness era. Check out the looks below:

(c) MEGA/FayesVision/WENN

And that wasn’t the only idea Trace claims that Katy stole! He noted that Miley collaborated with Mike WiLL Made-it, Wiz Khalifa, and Juicy J and started to transition into a more hip-hop sound for a period of time — and believes Katy did the exact same thing. Instead, he pointed out she teamed up with Migos for Bon Appétit in 2017. Hmm. Just to note, Katy has teamed up with rappers! She previously worked with Snoop Dogg on California Girls, Juicy J on Dark Horse (which came out days after Miley’s collab with him), and Kanye West on ET. So, her Migos collaboration wasn’t new!

The musician continued:

“‘You’re now going to do the same stuff that Miley did and blow up.’ Guess what? It didn’t f**king work — and then they just tried some EDM song or some s**t because EDM’s hot. Didn’t f**king work, and now they’re going to send your ass to space. Didn’t f**king work! It’s not working. It’s backfiring. Stop.”

Basically, Trace thinks Katy tried to reheat Miley’s nachos… and failed. Oof. Watch the video (below):

@tracecyrus

Sorry Katy.. better luck next time ????

♬ original sound – Trace Cyrus

At this time, neither Katy nor Miley have reacted to Trace’s comments. But what do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Do you agree? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Image via Trace Cyrus/Instagram, Nicky Nelson/MEGA/WENN]

Apr 19, 2025 10:12am PDT

