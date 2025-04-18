Wendy's Is Clearly Not Sorry About That HARSH Katy Perry Diss Following Space Flight -- See Their Reaction To Backlash!

Wendy’s has responded after receiving a ton of backlash for a Katy Perry insult after her Blue Origin space flight!

After the pop star took about an 11-minute trip to space with an all-female crew earlier this week, the fast food chain totally dissed her on X (Twitter), joking:

“Can we send her back”

Damn!

They also mocked a photo of her kissing the ground upon her return, writing:

“I kissed the ground and I liked it.”

That second one was a pretty easy, silly joke. But that first one? Jeez. It’s one thing being upset about the environmental risks of adventures like this, but knowing the tragedies that can happen on space flights, wishing she hadn’t returned is REALLY harsh.

The tweets quickly went viral, and Kesha — who actually has a reason to be mad at Katy — jumped on the bandwagon by subtly showing her support for the shade. However, Katycats were NOT loving the diss — and the backlash got so intense the restaurant has already reacted. But they don’t sound very sorry!

In a statement to People on Thursday, the company explained:

“We always bring a little spice to our socials, but Wendy’s has a ton of respect for Katy Perry and her out-of-this-world-talent.”

Hmm. So, not exactly an apology…

A source close to the situation told the outlet that the singer deserves a proper apology, arguing:

“Wendy’s didn’t make a joke — they made a choice. Their recent posts on X aimed at Katy Perry were not only disrespectful, but blatantly inappropriate.”

The insider also argued the chain couldn’t chalk this up as a “harmless” joke:

“This wasn’t harmless banter, this was a billion-dollar brand using its platform to publicly demean a woman.”

The source went on to say that the company didn’t add anything to the conversation but were merely “dragging it down and this kind of behavior contributes to a culture where women are punished for standing out or a woman daring to do something different is a target.” They added that “when billion-dollar brands join in, it’s irresponsible.”

Absolutely dragging Wendy’s, the source concluded:

“Telling a woman that she should be ‘sent back’ is shameful bullying and reflects a troubling willingness to tear down in today’s society. What’s worse is that the face of Wendy’s is a woman, which makes this decision not just hypocritical, but painfully ironic. […] Everyone expected more from a brand with this kind of platform. Wendy’s should ‘do the right thing’ (the name of one of their core values) apologize and do better in the future.”

Yeesh!

Wendy’s, however, clearly doesn’t think it’s that big of a deal. What do U think? Was Wendy’s out of line and should they be issuing a real apology?? tell us in the comments (below).

