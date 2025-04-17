Katy Perry Didn't Go To Space?! Conspiracy Theorists Think They Have Evidence Blue Origin Flight Was FAKED!

The conspiracy theorists are at it again!

As you know, six women — including Katy Perry, Gayle King, and Jeff Bezos‘ fiancée Lauren Sánchez — took an 11-minute mission into space on the Blue Origin rocket on Monday. Once the all-female crew safely landed on Earth, though? They faced the wrath of critics who slammed the historic trip for everything from the harmful effects it’d have on the planet to the gross show of wealth and more. There have also been memes, mainly of Gayle looking terrified to board the ship!

And, of course, we have conspiracy theories. Lots of them. The main one to emerge on the internet? That the whole flight was FAKED! Yes, really! Look, some folks fully believe the moon landing wasn’t real. Is anyone surprised they now suspect this trip was, too? But do those social media users have legitimate evidence to support their claims? They certainly think so!

You see, when the craft landed in Texas after a few minutes in space, some people noticed something they said was odd. A clip of the landing shows the capsule door being opened from the inside and shut quickly. It then cuts to Jeff using a tool to open the door himself. According to some social media users, the women shouldn’t have been able to open the door from the inside. They further noted the doors opened inward — something they claimed is unusual for pressurized cabins. Also, people thought the rocket looked too clean in general after a space mission. See a clip of the moment (below):

With all that in mind, they believe the entire flight was staged. See the reactions (below):

“It was fake. The girls opened the door to begin with from the inside with no tools. They then waited a few minutes, and Jeff Bezos stepped up with some sort of tool and acted like he unlocked the latch.” “Can’t post this fake s**t enough. Door opens from the inside, they’re told to close it because the door can ONLY be opened by an outside person.” “This s**t is so fake. Watch the door be opened from the inside; then they need a tool to open it from the outside.” “Doesn’t look like a pressurized hatch to me, more like a flimsy door.” “Pretty sure pressurized doors don’t open inwards, the capsule looks like it’s an inflatable tent and the only footage they showed was the ‘weightlessness’ part, which you can achieve in a plane.” “This exit from the module was so set up. It’s as clean as a whistle, FFS!” “I’m pretty certain this Blue Origin launch is fake!! It doesn’t even look real. The real question is… why? Why go through all the trouble. A distraction from something?”

We will burst the conspiracy theorists bubble and say there is no way this could have been all a hoax. Why? First, the mission was live-streamed and viewed by hundreds of thousands. Just ask those who actually watched the whole thing, and they’ll shut you down!

But let’s bring science into this, too! In a 2023 technical brief, NASA stated that “hatches, hatch covers, and doors shall be operable on either side by a single crewmember without the use of tools in expected gravity conditions, orientations, suit configurations, and operational configurations.” Also, they further say “hatches and doors shall be operable by a single crewmember in no more than 60 seconds, from both sides of the hatch.”

So, the door CAN be opened from either side without tools, and nothing could stop anyone from doing so inside — despite what conspiracy theorists say. If anything, you may have only witnessed someone in the rocket opening the door before they were supposed to. Jeff and the team may have wanted to make a dramatic presentation of the whole thing with the tool, get the photo op, etc. You know, the dog and pony show for the viewers. But you can see the protocols HERE and HERE if you need further proof.

It’s safe to say that there was nothing fake about this — except for perhaps how much Katy really cared about the state of our planet in the past. What are YOUR thoughts? Do you still agree with the conspiracy theorists that the mission was fake? Sound OFF in the comments!

