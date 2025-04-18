Got A Tip?

Martha Stewart Jabs Katy Perry With Her OWN Zero Gravity Video! Shade Or No Shade?

Is Martha Stewart throwing shade at Katy Perry now?

Over the past few days, A LOT of folks have bashed the singer and her other female crew members for their 11-minute trip to space aboard the Blue Origin on Monday. Social media users have slammed the women for everything from the harm they may cause our planet to claims they faked the whole thing. Even fast food chains and celebrities got on the hate train! The latest seems to be Martha! But is this shade??

On Thursday, the 83-year-old television personality appeared to make light of the space trip in an Instagram post. She dropped a video from 2007 of herself on a Boeing 727 called G-Force One, where she “experienced what astronauts feel when they reach zero gravity.” In the clip, you can see Martha doing flips and tricks in zero gravity.

But what does Katy have to do with this? It’s what The Martha Stewart Show alum captioned the vid! It’s undoubtedly aimed at the Grammy winner! She included over the throwback video the lyrics of Katy’s song Firework:

“Do you ever feel like a plastic bag drifting through the wind?”

Martha then added in the caption:

“In case you spaced out in 2007, Martha has always been ahead of her time.”

Ha! Just to make it clear, Martha did it first! LOLz! But was this meant only as a reminder she’s the OG? Or was she taking a jab at Katy like other celebs have been? Hmm. Check out the post (below):

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Was Martha shading Katy? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Image via Blue Origin/X, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/CBS Evening News/YouTube]

Apr 18, 2025 14:24pm PDT

