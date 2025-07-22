Heartbreaking New Details Emerge In Death Of Cosby Show Alum Malcolm-Jamal Warner

More information has surfaced about Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s tragic death.

News broke on Monday that The Cosby Show alum tragically drowned at just 54 while on a family vacation in Costa Rica over the weekend. The Costa Rican National Police told ABC he was swimming at the Playa Grande beach in Cahuita, Limón when he was caught by a high current.

So incredibly heartbreaking.

We now have new information about the beloved sitcom actor’s final moments, life-saving efforts that were attempted after his body was retrieved from the water, and the lack of proper safety measures in place.

On Monday, the Caribbean Guard, Costa Rica’s volunteer lifeguard league, addressed the tragic news on Facebook:

“We deeply regret the passing of Malcolm-Jamal Warner, in Playa Grande. He was swept away by a strong hangover current and died by drowning. It was all very fast and even though there were people on the beach who came in to rescue him, they didn’t arrive in time. He was pulled underwater with no vital signs and despite having been provided with CPR maneuvers on the beach, his resuscitation was unsuccessful.”

Just so awful.

According to the association, there were shockingly NO lifeguards on duty at the time:

“Playa Grande is one of our most challenging beaches. It’s a beach known by local surfers and there are signs (in English and Spanish) that warn of the danger of death by drowning. It’s a beach that the Caribbean Guard has patrolled for the last few years. [Not] this Sunday though. Due to the recent water incidents on Playa black we have allocated resources there and on Chiquita, another emblematic beach, for its currents.”

That just makes this situation so much worse… There SHOULD have been lifeguards actively patrolling the beach. The Caribbean Guard concluded their post with a plea to the Costa Rican government to “continue joining efforts to minimize this problem.” They left off:

“We do everything within our power. We’ve saved numerous lives in recent years, and if Caribbean Guard didn’t exist, drownings would count by the dozens. We do our part to minimize risks but if we don’t have government help, clear public policies and strong support from local entrepreneurs, this will keep happening.”

You can read their full post (below):

In addition to Warner’s death, we also learned on Monday there was a second person involved in the water incident. According to Us Weekly, the Red Cross rushed to provide care for an unnamed 35-year-old man, who was transported to a local hospital and remains in critical condition.

We hope he pulls through. Our hearts are with Warner’s loved ones during this horrific time. Rest in peace.

