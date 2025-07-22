Malcolm-Jamal Warner Shared How He Wanted To Be Remembered In Final Interview Months Before Drowning

How eerie. In Malcolm-Jamal Warner‘s final interview before his shocking death, he shared how he wanted to be remembered when he died.

On May 21, The Cosby Show alum appeared on Melyssa Ford’s Hot & Bothered podcast when he was asked what kind of legacy he wanted to leave behind. He was only 54 at the time of his death, making it especially harrowing that they were having this convo! No one could’ve known this would become so relevant so quickly.

If you don’t know, Malcolm drowned while on family vacation in Costa Rica on Sunday. Authorities have said he got swept up in a strong current while swimming in the ocean. Another man was also injured and is in critical condition. Scary!

Of course, Malcolm knew his time on the hit sitcom The Cosby Show — in which he played Theodore Huxtable — would be a major part of his legacy, and that’s something he was grateful for, he reflected:

“I remember my mother said to me one time that, ‘Mr. [Bill] Cosby gave you immortality,’ so I know on one lane there’s legacy there.”

But that’s not the only or most important thing he wanted to be remembered for, he said:

“But then, because I’ve had this full life after that show, there’s another lane of legacy that I get to leave.”

The actor expressed:

“There’s part of me that I will be able to leave this earth knowing — and people knowing — that I was a good person.”

Aw! Such a great answer! It’s something Malcolm’s dad loved about him, he explained:

“[My dad] said to me often, ‘You know people love you, and people [are] always talking about your career and your success and all of that, but what really makes me the most proud is that you are a good person.’”

So sweet!

While the Resident star is proud of his Hollywood work — and he should be, he made a great impact on TV — he really wanted to show people that “with all of the darkness in the world, it is possible to maintain your soul and be a good person.” Amazing! We’re so, so sorry his time on Earth was cut short.

Malcolm leaves behind a wife and daughter. We’re sure they know more than ever what a good person he was.

Hear the full conversation with the legacy chatter beginning at 51:56 (below):

May he rest in peace.

