'Team Ariana'? Traitors Fans Think Chrishell Stause Is Feuding With Tom Sandoval After THIS Shady Post!

Uh oh! Do Chrishell Stause and Tom Sandoval have beef with each other? That is what fans think based on this shady move from her!

The Selling Sunset star took to Instagram on Friday to promote the upcoming third season of The Traitors, which she stars in with a bunch of other celebrities like Dorinda Medley, Bob the Drag Queen, Dolores Catania, and Sam Asghari. In the post, not only did she share her own portrait but the rest of the cast pictures as well. Well, all but one. Chrishell excluded Sandoval from the line-up! Girl seemingly covered him up with a picture of the iconic Scottish castle! Damn! See (below):

Many people immediately noticed the snub from Chrishell and now they think she is feuding with him! Whoa! It is unknown why they would have issues with each other — or if the Netflix personality even purposefully meant to cut him out of the promo post. However, if you ask us, it was TOTALLY intentional! They seemingly do not know each other outside of The Traitors, so could they have become enemies during the competition series? Or does Chrishell simply does not like him after he infamously cheated on Ariana Madix with their Vanderpump Rules co-star Rachel Leviss. Hmm. Either way, fans took this as a crystal clear sign she is Team Ariana all the way! See the reactions (below):

“Now I KNOW Chrishell is team Ariana icons supporting icons.” “Omg if you blocked off Sandoval’s face in the last slide… ICONIC BEHAVIOR.” “lol cracking up that you removed Tom” “He who shall not be named doesn’t need to be on the poster” “Cutting Sandoval was such a baller move ily” “a queen supporting a queen by taking the trash out aka s*nd*val YESS!!! and we’re about to be fed with looks that can k*ll” “Omg the Sandoval shade!! Cannot wait to see you on this show!” “The fact that worm with a mustache did not make her post !!! Boss” “I think we know what team she’s on. I think she’s a team Ariana and I love that for her.”

Chrishell has not addressed whether she meant to throw shade at Sandoval yet. The Traitors returns on January 9, so we will have to wait a few more weeks to find out if these two butted heads at all while filming the show! Unless they spill the tea before then!

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Are Sandoval and Chrishell feuding? Let us know in the comments below!

