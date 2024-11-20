Bad Blood! Lala Kent Reveals Which Vanderpump Rules Co-Stars She No Longer Speaks To!

Baby now Lala Kent’s got bad blood… with most of her Vanderpump Rules co-stars!

During an appearance Tuesday night on Watch What Happens Live with hostAndy Cohen, the reality star gave an update on where she stands with the rest of the VPR cast. And, uh, well, don’t plan on Lala going out and grabbing a pumptini at SUR with most of them any time soon! It sounds like a good chunk of her friendships are still on the rocks!

Damn!! No wonder the show may never return with the OGs!

First up? Andy asked how things are with Ariana Madix. As you may recall, Lala harshly (and unfairly) criticized the Love Island host for still being so angry at Tom Sandoval and refusing to interact with him on Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules, especially during the finale — only a few months after she found out he repeatedly cheated on her with her best friend Rachel Leviss!

Once those episodes aired earlier this year, Ariana obviously did not appreciate the comments. In fact, she was upset and broke down in tears during the reunion! Ever since, the two have not been on great terms. And according to Lala, they are still not in a good spot with each other!

She told Andy that they “don’t speak” and have not seen each other since the reunion. However, she recognized that Ariana was “killing it,” and she was “thrilled about it.” And she really meant it! At least she had something positive to say!

That reunion was also the last time Lala interacted with Katie Maloney, who she also feuded with during Season 11 in light of her allegiance with Ariana post-Scandoval. And lately, the mom of two hasn’t even been in the same room as the Something About Her co-owner! Wow! Do you think they’ll ever have a friendship again? If you ask us, it’s highly unlikely!

Moving on…

Next up we have Sandoval. Shockingly, Lala revealed that he has contacted her… occasionally. However, she does not feel an overwhelming sense of urgency to answer him! Ouch! She explained:

“He [Sandoval] will reach out every so often. I’m the worst texter in the world so I rarely respond. We weren’t friends before … too little too late, buddy.”

That is something she should have said when Sandy tried to buddy up to her last season, instead of trashing Ariana at the time and taking his side. Just sayin’!

Lala noted she burned “a lot of bridges” over the past year — not just with Ariana, Katie, and Sandoval but also with VPR alum and The Valley star Kristin Doute. Lots of connections squandered and old pals strewn about!

However, who is she friendly with these days? Lisa Vanderpump. Obviously. Oh, and Jax Taylor got blocked, which is not surprising since Lala is still “thick” with Brittany Cartwright. Clearly, Kent is sticking by her best friend during Brittany’s messy divorce! That said, Lala does see the 45-year-old former male model regularly because her 4-year-old daughter Ocean goes to the same school as his and Brittany’s son Cruz:

“Summer Moon [daughter of Scheana Shay and Brock Davies], Cruzie, and Ocean go to school together.”

Of course, fans know Lala and Scheana are still good! Andy did not even need to bring her up!

So, last but not least — Tom Schwartz. This may come as a surprise, but she is “loving” him again! She even “saw Schwartzy the other day.” Did anyone have that on her reality TV bingo card for this year? She seemed adamant that she would not be friends with anyone who was pals with her ex-fiancé Randall Emmett due to the allegations and lawsuits against him. Schwartz crossed that boundary, so Lala cut ties with him for a while. But we guess she forgives and forgets!

Watch the entire WWHL segment (below):

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you think Lala will ever mend fences with Ariana, Katie, Jax, and/or Sandoval??

