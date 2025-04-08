The Traitors’ Dylan Efron Isn't Just Hot In His Swim Trunks -- He's Out Here SAVING LIVES!

Dylan Efron is more than just a pretty face and a rockin’ bod!

Zac Efron’s little brother totally channeled his own inner Baywatch in Miami over the weekend… As he apparently saved SEVERAL people from drowning in the rough ocean waters!

A source spoke to Deuxmoi on Sunday, describing quite the life-or-death situation that the Traitors star thwarted with his impressive swimming skills! The eyewitness claimed that at around 5:30 p.m. local time on Saturday, individuals at the 1 Hotel beach found themselves struggling to get back to shore in the choppy water — which Dylan and a buddy clocked and QUICKLY handled.

They two hunks rushed into the water and swam the beachgoers safely back to shore… Then just, like, acted like nothing happened! The source said Dylan “just casually walk[ed] back to his seat” as if he didn’t literally just SAVE LIVES. And “nobody around us seem[ed] to notice who he was,” according to the source.

That’s INSANE!

Lifeguards arrived shortly after, but the day was already saved. You go, Dylan! All that swimming has clearly paid off!

Does this make Dylan hotter to YOU??

[Images via Dyaln Efron/YouTube]