Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Kaitlyn Bristowe Accuses Ex Jason Tartick Of Using His New Dog For TRULY Diabolical Revenge On Her!!! The Traitors’ Dylan Efron Isn't Just Hot In His Swim Trunks -- He's Out Here SAVING LIVES! Russell Brand Blames Fame For His Sexual Predation, Says He Was 'Captured By Some Kind Of Darkness' Adam Devine Says He Lost A Body Part While Pleasuring Himself! This Is INSANE! High School Track Stabbing: Family Of Accused Teen Raises $175K+ For Defense -- Because ‘Narrative Being Spread Is False’ Damon Wayans Sr. Defends Dating His NEPHEW'S Ex-Girlfriend! White Lotus Stars Grieve Their Characters After DEVASTATING Season 3 Finale! Comedian Jeff Ross Spent The ‘Entire Night In The ER’ After INSANE Allergic Reaction Caused His Lips To Swell! Viral Freakout! Mom Catches Toddler Son Eating His Grandfather's ASHES! OMG! Gayle King Uses INSANE Gay Slur While Quoting Joke During Live TV Interview! High School Teacher Allegedly Hired Student To Kill Estranged Husband -- For HOW MUCH MONEY?! RHONY Alum Erin Lichy SLAMMED For Not Supporting Newborn's Neck In TikTok -- See Her Response!

Viral: News

The Traitors’ Dylan Efron Isn't Just Hot In His Swim Trunks -- He's Out Here SAVING LIVES!

The Traitors’ Dylan Efron Isn't Just Hot -- He's Also Out Here SAVING LIVES!

Dylan Efron is more than just a pretty face and a rockin’ bod!

Zac Efron’s little brother totally channeled his own inner Baywatch in Miami over the weekend… As he apparently saved SEVERAL people from drowning in the rough ocean waters!

Related: Robert Irwin Shows Off His SNAKE In New Hot Underwear Ad!

A source spoke to Deuxmoi on Sunday, describing quite the life-or-death situation that the Traitors star thwarted with his impressive swimming skills! The eyewitness claimed that at around 5:30 p.m. local time on Saturday, individuals at the 1 Hotel beach found themselves struggling to get back to shore in the choppy water — which Dylan and a buddy clocked and QUICKLY handled.

They two hunks rushed into the water and swam the beachgoers safely back to shore… Then just, like, acted like nothing happened! The source said Dylan “just casually walk[ed] back to his seat” as if he didn’t literally just SAVE LIVES. And “nobody around us seem[ed] to notice who he was,” according to the source.

That’s INSANE!

Lifeguards arrived shortly after, but the day was already saved. You go, Dylan! All that swimming has clearly paid off!

Does this make Dylan hotter to YOU??

[Images via Dyaln Efron/YouTube]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Apr 07, 2025 17:00pm PDT

Share This