Steve Irwin's Son Robert Shows Off His SNAKE In New Hot Underwear Ad! Ow Ow!!

New pictures of Robert Irwin are going to have everyone shouting crikey!

The 21-year-old son of the late Steve Irwin starred in a steamy advertisement for the Australian underwear brand Bonds, in which he mostly had nothing on but a pair of boxers! His muscles and six-pack abs are on full display here!

The ad campaign, aptly titled “Made for Down Under,” dropped on Wednesday, where Robert can be seen shirtless or in a white tank and different colored briefs. Robert also wasn’t alone in the snapshots! If you noticed, once you got past his toned bod, he had a few scaly friends with him, including a snake wrapped around him and a spider perched on his shoulder. He even held a lizard! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

DAMN! Did anyone expect this kind of ad from Robert? Apparently, it’s all part of his new phase in life where he is willing to give anything a try! He told People about the gig:

“I wish I could say I was very suave and cool about the whole thing, but I was like, ‘Yes! Let’s do it!’ Because Bonds in Australia is an absolute icon. Also, I’m at this point in my life where I’m trying to do as many different and random exciting things, and if it’s something that makes me a little bit nervous, that I’ve never done before and it’s a bit of an adrenaline rush? That’s what I want to be doing.”

Well, we know everyone is saying thank you to Bonds for reaching out to Robert and getting him to do this right now! Reactions to the photos? Drop ‘em in the comments!

[Image via Robert Irwin/Instagram, Conan O’Brien/YouTube]