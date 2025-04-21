Travel Influencer Vanessa Konopka Dead At 28 -- Never Healed After Sudden Hospitalization In December

Vanessa Konopka has sadly passed away.

The travel influencer, known online as Happiness Crossing and also sometimes with her partner as Fernando and Vanessa, has died following a brutal health battle. The 28-year-old, who was living in the Philippines, was hospitalized back in December with severe liver damage and pneumonia, per her partner Fernando’s updates on their socials.

She was sharing her health journey with fans until she couldn’t anymore. Here’s her final Instagram post from January…

Compare that to just four months earlier…

Heartbreaking…

Vanessa was preparing to go back home to her mother in Germany back in February, per an update post from the time. Sadly she died due to complications from her illness days later. The post, which is now going viral, revealed she passed on March 7:

“She always loved connecting with you all, and her love for the Philippines was beyond words. Once again, I can only ask for your prayers so that God may bring comfort to the hearts of her loved ones. I trust in Him, I know He is with Vanessa and I know God is always with us.”

Her partner also wrote a letter directly to her in the post:

“Kushka, if you are perhaps reading this somewhere, thank you so much for teaching me how to love myself doesn’t matter what other people think, she showed me how to love myself, and how to follow my dreams! I will forever love you and we may see each other again.”

Aww… So sad! See the post (below):

We’re sending love to Vanessa’s family and loved ones. May they find peace as they mourn this unimaginable loss.

[Image via Fernando and Vanessa/Facebook]