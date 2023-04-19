Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler BLASTS Kourtney Kardashian For Posting Pics Of HER Kids!

Shanna Moakler has a bone to pick with Kourtney Kardashian!

It is no secret that the 48-year-old model has not been the biggest fan of Kourt ever since the 44-year-old reality star began dating her now-husband Travis Barker in 2021. In fact, Shanna has even blamed her ex and the Poosh founder for “destroying” her relationship with her and Travis’ three children – Landon Barker, Alabama Barker, and Atiana De La Hoya – in the past. While the momma had not been on good terms with the kids at one point, Kourtney previously opened up about her connection to the Blink-182 drummer’s children during an episode of The Kardashians, saying:

“I am really close to Travis’ kids. Travis is very patient. I think because we have all known each other it does make it easier to blend our families. It is all I could ever want.”

So the fact that Kourtney has grown closer to her kids over the past couple of years? Well, it’s safe to say Shanna isn’t too happy about it! She even took to social media to throw shade at the television personality’s bond this week. The latest drama between the two women began when Shanna reacted to a fan’s comment about Kourtney and Travis’ Hulu wedding special on Monday. In the comments section of a selfie posted by the Meet the Barkers alum, someone wrote:

“I hope that you get a huge apology some day for what was said on that exploitative, money grabbing, circus. ‘He’s been through Hell’ ‘Kourtney has filled a void for me.’ #parentalalienationawareness”

Her response? She ended up liking the remark. But that wasn’t all! When another fan questioned Kourtney for referring to herself as a “mom of 6” recently, Shanna slammed The Kardashians star for constantly posting about her children:

“She post[s] more of my kids then [SIC] her own lol.”

So shady!!! Ch-ch-check out the post (below):

Damn…

In Kourtney’s defense, though, she does post her fair share of pics of her and Scott Disick‘s youngest children, Penelope and Reign, on social media — along with Alabama, Landon, and Atiana. As for her oldest son Mason Disick? She previously shared on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast that he “doesn’t want any part of” the spotlight — so she’s most likely respecting his wishes by not posting him on social media as much as the other kids.

But Shanna is clearly not cool with Kourtney’s social media posts with Landon, Alabama, and Atiana! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has not reacted to Travis’ ex-wife’s shade – but we can imagine she doesn’t appreciate the comments at all! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Shanna Moakler/Instagram, Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram, MEGA/WENN]