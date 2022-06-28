Travis Barker Hospitalized -- Kourtney Kardashian Rushes To Be By His Side

Travis Barker has been hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

The rock star’s new wife, reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian, is reportedly there by his side too.

All this is according to TMZ, who first reported the breaking news on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the outlet, Travis and Kourtney first showed up at West Hills Hospital near their home in the Calabasas area on Tuesday morning for “a health issue Travis was experiencing.” Whatever he was going through at that point was deemed serious enough that doctors at the hospital felt he needed higher-level care. So, the news org reports they sent the Blink-182 drummer by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in central Los Angeles.

The outlet further claims that Kourtney followed behind the ambulance to Cedars-Sinai in her own car, “wearing black sweats and a hood.” Pictures from the scene appear to show someone purportedly identified as Travis being wheeled out on a stretcher by paramedics at one point during the journey. A woman — whom the outlet identifies as Kourtney — can be seen standing nearby in that same outfit.

Cryptically, Travis tweeted an eyebrow-raising message on Tuesday morning. At 10:45 a.m. local time in El Lay, the pro drummer needed just three words to heighten tensions, writing:

“God save me.”

Of course, God Save Me happens to be the title of a new song by Travis’ pal and frequent music collaborator Machine Gun Kelly. So early on, fans thought that the tattooed rock star was simply showing some love to pal MGK.

Here is that full tweet (below):

Wow.

Knowing what reportedly happened in the hours after this tweet was sent, it would seem Travis’ message has potentially taken on a newer and more concerning meaning. Even so, TMZ reports that it is “currently unclear” what medical emergency brought the newly-married couple to the hospital in the first place, or what prompted first responders to send Travis to Cedars-Sinai.

Travis and Kourtney wed twice last month — first in an official ceremony in Santa Barbara, California, and later in beautiful Portofino, Italy for a special ceremony for close family and friends. We just hope that the happy couple can enjoy married life together and get past serious situations like this. Sending all of our love and well wishes for Travis, and for the Poosh founder by his side, too!

BTW, you can see the pic showing Kourtney and Travis during this trying time as they were on the way to the hospital HERE.

