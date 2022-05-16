Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Get Legally Married Ahead Of Their BIG Italian Wedding: All The Special Details

Kravis is finally one!

After some practice in Las Vegas earlier this year, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker finally made things official in Santa Barbra, CA on Sunday!

According to multiple sources, the duo were surrounded by a few close family members to say “I do.” But quite possibly the cutest detail was the witness (on paper) of the union — Kourt’s beloved grandmother Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell, according the E! News.

Kourtney was pictured in a teeny white wedding dress cut above the knee with a white veil, while travis looked handsome in a black getup. And just like the true romantics they are, the newlyweds drove off into the sunset in a convertible with a “Just Married” sign. Aww!

People dished that this is all in preparation for a larger Italian wedding celebration happening VERY soon:

“They had to legally get married first ahead of their big Italian wedding, which is happening very soon. All the details are set and the whole family, including all the kids, are very excited.”

So exciting!

This blended family — including Kourtney’s sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, as well as daughter Penelope, 9, Travis’ son Landon, 18, daughter Alabama, 16, stepdaughter Atiana, 23 — have so much celebrating ahead!!

Congrats, lovebirds!

