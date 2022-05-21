Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Stun While Strutting Around Portofino, Italy Prior To Fairytale Wedding!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are stepping out in Portofino, Italy, and rocking memorable looks while clearly enjoying their time in the European nation prior to their forthcoming nuptials!

The 43-year-old Poosh founder and the 46-year-old Blink-182 drummer showed out on Saturday in the gorgeous Italian town, decked out in all-black show-stopping ensembles and seeing the sights ahead of their much-anticipated ceremony.

Paparazzi pics from the Saturday outing captured the mom of three in a Dolce & Gabbana black mini-dress with a tightly-fitted bustier and a major religious vibe. To top it off, along with the iconography, Kourt touched up the look with a black veil that had blue lace trim, some black fitted gloves, and dark eye makeup, finishing things with a rocker-chic feel!

Barker, for his part, wore a black long sleeve robe with black sunglasses, giving off a fairly monasterial look along with some chain-link jewelry draped around his neck.

It wasn’t just the happy couple, either! According to pics, 41-year-old Kim Kardashian stepped out in all-black herself, heading to lunch on Saturday in “a sheer ankle-length fitting dress with flowing sleeves,” per People. Kim also gave off a religious vibe, rocking two silver crosses along with keeping her newly-blended hair down for the occasion.

The whole group enjoyed Saturday on Dolce & Gabbana’s 35M Fatima yacht, which shuttled them off to a pre-wedding lunch in the area. Once at the destination, Kourt and Travis were expected to receive a special religious blessing prior to tying the knot later this weekend.

Kourt’s kids are involved in this situation, too. 12-year-old Mason, 9-year-old Penelope, and 7-year-old Reign were all spotted showing up in Italy with other members of the blended family throughout Friday and Saturday. That includes Travis’ two children, as well — son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16 — as well as his stepdaughter, 23-year-old Atiana De La Hoya. So it’ll be quite the wedding event!

An eyewitness spoke to E! News about the couple’s feeling as the wedding gets close, confirming they are “madly in love” with each other, and adding:

“Kourtney is over the moon and so excited to start this next chapter with Travis.”

Awww!

You can see some snaps of the famous family’s Saturday outing in Italy HERE, and more HERE.

