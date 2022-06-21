Travis Barker Shares ADORABLE Homemade Father's Day Cards He Got From Reign & Penelope Disick!

Awww! This is so sweet!

Travis Barker shared on his Instagram Monday the way his kids celebrated him for Father’s Day — ALL his kids!

Son Landon Barker captioned a pic of Travis with all three of his kids on IG Stories:

“Idk how you do it @travisbarker with these three little crazy ass kids but at least we got stuck with a great dad love you so much “

Aw! That’s… fairly sweet. He’s an 18-year-old boy, what more do you want??

Alabama Barker wrote over a photo dancing with her dad (presumably at his recent wedding to Kourtney Kardashian):

“I love u beyond words can describe, your somebody who always made sure family was first, I have so much respect for the ways you’ve taught me in many aspects, thank you for bringing me into this world and showing me how a real man treats you”

Wow. The Blink-182 rocker also got a sweet shout-out from his stepdaughter — Shanna Moakler‘s daughter Atiana De La Hoya, who wrote:

“Love you endlessly”

So much love! What a great dad he’s obviously been!

But this Father’s Day was a bit different. See, like we mentioned, Travis just got married, so he has some new step-kids in his life. And you know what? They seem to adore him already, too! Kourtney threw her man a party for his first Father’s Day as her husband, just them and his three kids having a delicious looking picnic in the backyard, along with a huge outdoor movie screening of the classic ’90s comedy Father of the Bride. He thanked everyone for “an amazing Father’s Day.”

But that wasn’t all! Two of her kids got him actual physical cards, which he shared on his IG Stories on Monday! Reign Disick, who has already showed the sincerest form of flattery by imitating Travis’ old mohawk haircut of late, wrote in his:

“Dear Travis happy fathers day”

And drew a pic of the two of them holding hands!

We can’t believe they made real homemade cards! LOVES IT! In hers Penelope Disick wrote:

“You are so so nice and kind. You are so amazing you are the beast. You are the beast drummer ever. You make my mom happy! Happy Fathers Day. Love Penelope.”

So cute!

Are those eight hearts to represent the members of their family? Travis, Kourtney, Landon, Alabama, Penelope, Reign, and Mason?? Huh… is that last one Atiana? Or dad Scott Disick?? Hmm…

Speaking of Scott, we hope this isn’t too awkward for him, having his kids give Father’s Day cards to another guy! He hasn’t always handled the whole Kravis situation so well, though one hopes now that it’s permanent he’s healing and getting past it. For Father’s Day he posted pics of the time he spent during the day with his kids. First up, a bike ride with Mason!

Then a snack with Reign!

And we guess some TV with Penelope?

In any case, it looks like everyone in the whole extended fam had an amazing day! We’re glad they seem to be making their big, happy family work!

