Travis Barker Got A 'Kourtney' Tattoo!

New relationship, new ink!

Travis Barker has made sure his love for Kourtney Kardashian is permanent, and we’re just over here like WOW! He really went and got a tattoo of her name already! These two, y’all…

On Thursday, the Blink-182 drummer stepped out in public, and eagle-eyed paparazzi photogs spotted the new tat: Kourtney’s first name, written on his chest in script lettering just above his left nipple.

Obviously, the drummer has a TON of ink all over his body, so there’s not much open space with which to find a clean piece of skin. And with his new “Kourtney” piece, that’s no different — it appears to be etched over older, previous tattoos that he’d had done years ago in that spot.

We don’t want to get over-excited about these two or anything, but this is a big deal! After all, the pair has only been dating for a couple of months, and there’s already fresh ink to commemorate their coupling?! Heck, fans falsely speculated how Travis’ True Romance-inspired tattoo last month appeared to have ties to the Poosh founder, as well. And it’s all permanent!

These two must really be in the thick of things with their romance to have all this work going down. Or Travis just really loves going under the needle. Or… both! Ha!

BTW, you can see a picture of the new “Kourtney” tattoo here:

Movie Night Fun…

As if the body art itself wasn’t enough, can we talk about Kourtney’s latest Instagram post, too?!

The mom of three was clearly feeling super-frisky late Thursday night when she published a post showing off her backside and long, single braid. But it wasn’t the pic so much as the caption, coming from Ariana Grande‘s raunchy 34+35 track, which she delivered flawlessly (below):

“watchin’ movies, but we ain’t seen a thing tonight”

Um… GIRL! You know everybody can see this, right?! This ain’t your Finsta!!! LOLz!

And as it turns out, she even got totally outdone by her boyfriend! Travis’ comment response confirmed what we all pretty much knew already about the pair’s super-frisky night together at home (below):

Love it! Is it getting hot in here, or is it just us?! Get ya some, girl! No shame in that game!!!

Anyway, what do U make of all these relationship developments, Perezcious readers?! New tattoos and Instagram thirst traps… what more do they really need?? A match made in heaven! Sound OFF with your take on everything down in the comments (below)!

