Travis Barker’s Ex Shanna Moakler Is Back To Shading The Kardashians!

Travis Barker’s ex Shanna Moakler just can’t stop when it comes to subtly (or not so subtly) shading the Kardashians on social media.

On Wednesday, the 46-year-old actress hopped on Instagram to post a now-deleted throwback pic, which she captioned:

“My mama don’t like you and she likes everyone….”

This prompted one of her followers to then comment:

“My mama likes everyone besides the Kardashians.”

To which Shanna responded:

“mine too lol.”

Awkward, right?! Mind you, Shanna and Travis haven’t been married for more than a decade as they got divorced back in 2008. But the reality star hasn’t been shy about making her feelings about her former beau’s new relationship with Kourtney Kardashian known. Back in February, Shanna made headlines after she double-tapped a diss calling Kourt a downgrade for Barker. The former Playboy Playmate further raised eyebrows for later sharing a post on IG that read:

“Stop complaining about your life. There are people out there dating your ex.”

Shanna recently spoke with Entertainment Tonight about the shade against the Poosh founder on social media, saying:

“I honestly had no bad intentions whatsoever. Travis and I haven’t been together for almost a decade. We co-parent, we’re friends. However, I don’t know anything about his personal life like that. We’re not as close like that anymore. It’s been 10 years. He has his own world going on, and I have my own world. Do I want him to be happy? Absolutely. I want him to be happy and if she makes him happy, I think that’s awesome.”

Even more so, the model claimed her social media activity wasn’t a message for Kourtney at all.

“Sadly, I guess that I liked a comment on social media. I honestly don’t remember liking that comment. Sometimes when I’m on my social media, I’ll like all the fans’ comments, I just kinda go down and like everything. And I guess I liked a comment that was disparaging. When I saw the headlines, I was like, ‘What is this?’ I had to go back and look at it. I didn’t even realize people were looking at things I hearted. I was trying to be supportive of my fan base and didn’t even realize it. I will from now on.”

We wonder how she will try to write off this direct shade!

If you’re wondering about Scott Disick’s thoughts on the whole relationship, he is seemingly pretty cool with it! A source confessed to ET:

“Scott knows he always has a special place in Kourtney’s heart and that he can’t ever be replaced and will always be in the picture since he’s the father of their children. He isn’t threatened by Kourtney and Travis’s relationship at this point.”

Meanwhile, Travis and Kourtney’s relationship has reportedly become “way more serious” after several months of dating. The pair recently took a family ski trip to Park City, Utah, and later spent Easter with the Kardashian family.

It looks like the two are committed to their coupling for a while — so Shanna might have to get used to it! Now, we suggest no more slights to try and keep some of the peace. Just saying!

