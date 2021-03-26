Travis Barker Gives Himself A New Tattoo & Fans Are Sure It’s Kourtney Kardashian’s Handwriting!

Travis Barker has a new tattoo! And in doing so, he found one of the only spots on his body not covered in ink already! LOLz!

The Blink-182 rocker took to Instagram on Thursday afternoon to share a quick video clip showing the drummer tattooing himself on his right hip! But it’s the message of the tattoo — and its apparent handwriting — that has us really intrigued!

As you can see (below), the 45-year-old rock star bestowed a handwritten “You’re So Cool!” on his upper thigh, to go along with a little tiny heart that fits just perfectly in a spot where he had no previous ink:

Wow!

To go along with it, he shared an Instagram Stories clip of the same message written on what appears to be a napkin from the Beverly Ambassador Hotel (below):

OK, so, what gives? And what does Kourtney Kardashian have to do with any of this?!

Well, movie buffs around the world can clearly recognize the reference of the tattoo: it’s a direct call-out to Quentin Tarantino‘s 1993 film True Romance. The title of the lead track from the flick, composed by Hans Zimmer, is called — you guessed it — You’re So Cool! Oh, and without giving too much away if you’ve never seen the film, the Beverly Ambassador Hotel is a very notable location in it, as well. So the reference certainly checks out!

As for Kourtney, the interesting handwriting used for the napkin message-turned-tattoo immediately got fans wondering whether the KUWTK star herself didn’t write it out to help create Travis’ thigh-high masterpiece. Heck, the 41-year-old mom of three chimed in with her own “You’re So Cool!” response in the comments section, so at the very least, she approves of the ink.

But fans in Travis’ comments section took it a step further, pondering whether it might just be her handwriting in the first place (below):

“Did Kourt write that on you!” “kourtneys handwriting?” “Kourtney wrote that huh” “@kourtneykardash your penmanship is impeccable” “@kourtneykardash looks like true romance to me! fav movie + fav couple!” “@kourtneykardash OMG get married now”

LOLz! FWIW, earlier this week, a Kourtney fan account shared one of Travis’ IG Stories that showed off a handwritten love note, presumably from the KUWTK star. Judge for yourself (below) whether you think the handwriting here matches up with the new ink on Barker’s bod:

Hmmm… it’s interesting, that’s for sure! What do U think of the new ink, Perezcious readers?? Surprised like we are that tatted-up Travis actually found a clean place to squeeze it in?! Is it Kourtney’s handwriting — or is that just the overly-perfect romantic conclusion too many people are hoping to see?

Sound OFF with your take on Kourt and Travis’ cute courtship down in the comments (below)!

