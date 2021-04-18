Travis Barker Sends Kourtney Kardashian Some LAVISH Flower Arrangements For Her Birthday!

Travis Barker just raised the bar for all birthday gifts in the future!

On Saturday, Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram to show off some pics and clips of the grand floral arrangement that included a stunning installation hanging from her ceiling. Ch-ch-check out the absolutely gorgeous gift (below):

The birthday girl wrote how “tulips and gardenias are my favorite flowers” in one of the snapshots while also tagging her rocker beau with a black heart in another video. She then added:

“My entire house smells yummy.”

Kourtney also appeared to have enjoyed a romantic date night with Travis as she posted a pic of the artist’s hands on the steering wheel of a car. The musician also captured a picture of a delicious dessert, which spelled out “Happy Birthday Kourtney” in chocolate syrup on the plate. Take a look at the second image (below):

Ugh, so sweet!

As you should already know at this point, the couple began seeing each other in December 2020 after years of friendship. They made their relationship IG offish in February just a couple of days after Valentine’s Day. A source told Us Weekly at the time:

“Kourtney and Travis are officially a couple. They have been close friends for years and have been dating for a couple of months. Travis is very smitten with Kourtney and has been for a while.”

And this month, the Blink-182 drummer debuted a tattoo of Kourtney’s name close to his heart. Soooo, yeah, they’re definitely in love at this point and seem to be in it for the long haul. An insider close to Kourtney previously told E! News:

“He is a great boyfriend and really treats her well. He showers her with gifts and compliments. She’s enjoying it. It’s very easy to date him because they have known each other for so long. He was always into her and it finally happened.”

The man certainly knows how to pick out a present, that’s for sure! And we can safely say that a simple flower bouquet will NOT cut it anymore — talking to you, Scott Disick. Go big or go home! Even Kim Kardashian couldn’t stop gushing over the romantic treat in a video posted to her social media platform:

“I just walked into the most gorgeous flower arrangement, you can smell the entire house. This is so beautiful. I’ve never seen anything like this.”

In addition to Travis’s touching gift, the Poosh founder shared an adorable birthday card from her daughter Penelope. It read:

“Happy Birthday I love you so much. Love Penelope.”

Kourtney also revealed she was born at 3:15 A.M. with a screenshot of a text message from her momma Kris Jenner, who called the moment “the best day of my life.” The momager also shared this heartfelt tribute (below):

Aww!

Now, it’s only the start of the reality star’s birthday, and she’s already received so many amazing surprises. So not going to lie, we can’t wait to see what else Kourtney will have in store throughout the day! Keep your fingers crossed that Travis posts a birthday tribute soon!

