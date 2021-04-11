Travis Barker Says He ‘Dreams About’ Hooking Up With Kourtney Kardashian ‘All Day’ Long!

Travis Barker can’t hold back his feelings for Kourtney Kardashian!

On Saturday, the Blink-182 drummer shared exactly what’s on his mind on Instagram when he posted a shirtless photo of himself drumming and admitted that he’s thinking about s*x. The caption read:

“All day I dream about sex w/ you.”

Related: Travis Barker’s Ex Shanna Moakler Is Shading The Kardashians Again!

TMI, Travis! In case you don’t know who the “you” in Barker’s caption was, he tagged the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star as the flying drumstick in the photo. Yes, we are pretty sure it’s meant to be an innuendo for you know what.

In the comments section, many people recognized that the caption referenced similar lyrics to Korn’s 1997 song A.D.I.D.A.S. However, others gushed over how smitten the musician seems to be with Kourtney. One follower wrote how their “soul couldn’t take this” while another pointed out the obvious, claiming how “he’s in loveeee.”

The couple, who became IG official in February, have shared parts of their relationship online. Most recently, Travis flaunted a tattoo of Kourtney’s first name on his chest. The fresh ink, which rests near other artwork on his decorated body, was written in cursive and placed close to his heart.

Before that, the 45-year-old took to his Insta Story to show off a note that read “i love you” along with a black heart and tagged his girlfriend. He also shared another message from Kourtney that read:

“To lots of fun adventures. May we destroy each other completely. Love, Kourtney.”

Peep the L-word again! While there’s no doubt their chemistry is off the charts, this post just solidifies it some more. Drop your reactions to Travis’s post in the comments (below)!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN & Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram]