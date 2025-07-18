How Travis Kelce Supported Taylor Swift During Dad's Heart Surgery -- As Family Takes Big Next Step Amid Their Romance!

While Taylor Swift was standing by her dad amid his health crisis, Travis Kelce was standing by her.

In case you didn’t hear the news, Scott Swift had emergency surgery over a month ago. According to what TMZ found out on Wednesday, the 73-year-old stockbroker went in for a routine checkup when his doctors found something pretty scary. Luckily, they were able to catch it in time before he had a heart attack, but he did have to undergo a quadruple bypass.

The whole family banded together to support their Pops during his recovery, including Tay, her younger brother Austin, and her mom Andrea. But a newer member of the fam also made sure he was there, AKA KillaTrav himself.

An insider for DailyMail.com gave more information on Scott’s medical issue on Thursday, saying:

“The doctor found something and everything happened so fast. But they took care of it. Taylor has been so concerned with her mother’s health struggles over the years that her focus was really only on her. Her dad was always in great shape.”

If you don’t remember, Tay’s 67-year-old mother has battled both breast and brain cancer over the years. We can imagine how scary it must’ve been for their dad to be facing the health issues this time.

During this family crisis, the 35-year-old pop star wasn’t alone. Her NFL-playing boyfriend “went into total caregiver mode,” per the source. He was said to have checked on Scott personally in the days following his intense operation, as well as ordered food for Taylor to make “sure she was eating.” Aww…

This has been a total milestone in their relationship, as well:

“This was their first crisis together and Travis was doing everything right. If Taylor wasn’t ready to marry him before, she sure is now. They were in love before, but now it seems unbreakable.”

In fact, Travis earned a HUGE honor from all his devotion and care during this time. The insider said he got added to Taylor’s family group chat. So sweet!

This has been such a scary time for the Swifts, so it’s great that the athlete was able to be there and help support them all. Just another testament to how good of a partner he is! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

