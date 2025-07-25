Got A Tip?

Travis Kelce Shares FIRST EVER Pics With Taylor Swift On IG! Look!

Travis Kelce Shares Cutest Photo Dump Of 'Adventures' With Taylor Swift!

It’s official! Instagram official!

You may want to sit down for this, Tayvis fans. Because Travis Kelce just posted his first ever pics with Taylor Swift to his IG feed — and we can’t calm down! In the most adorable photo dump ever, KillaTrav wrote on Thursday:

“Had some adventures this offseason, kept it

The pics included some “adventures” with fam and friends — and, of course, his lady! The first snap in the carousel is one of Tay Tay and Trav in matching white ‘fits and hats that say “captain” and “first mate.” The second one features the pair at dinner, with the Fortnight singer playfully wearing her beau’s glasses. The rest feature the couple hanging with friends, and doing some outdoor activities in the snow! Taylor’s brother Austin was even included!

See all the pics (below):

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Travis Kelce (@killatrav)

Aww!

This post is a total Love Story! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Travis Kelce/Instagram]

Jul 25, 2025

