Travis Kelce Is Thinking About Taylor Swift ALL THE TIME! Swifties Spot His Sweet Nods To Tay In Chiefs Doc!

Travis Kelce is so proud of his girlfriend!

In the new ESPN/Disney+ doc about the Kansas City Chiefs, fans were quick to notice KillaTrav with a subtle reference to his lady! We’ve seen how these two support each other unconditionally, so to see the 35-year-old tight end sporting a piece of Taylor Swift merch was no surprise.

While his teammates all wore Chiefs gear, he kept it simple in Tay Tay’s The Tortured Poets Department gray embossed hoodie — looking as cozy as ever, might we say. Also, he seems to be snacking on a couple energy drinks and… a pop tart! Fans think it’s one of the Fortnight singer’s homemade ones! Makes sense considering he said on New Heights this week that she’s ruined all other pop tarts for him!

See for yourself (below):

Travis wearing TTPD merch while eating a taypoptart. THE luckiest man in the world! pic.twitter.com/PsIiswREPv — Fan Page | Travis Kelce (@traviskelce_fan) August 15, 2025

So cute! Trav is just so obsessed with Taylor. And, boy, we understand!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

