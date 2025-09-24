Travis Kelce & Andy Reid's SHOCKING Sideline Conversation Revealed, Per Lip Reader!

Say it ain’t so…

The Kansas City Chiefs have had a rough start to the season, winning just one game so far. And Travis Kelce hasn’t been helping much. With this being his 13th and perhaps final season in the NFL, the stakes are high and the tension even higher!

That was never more evident than during Sunday’s game when the tight end got into a wildly heated screaming match with head coach Andy Reid on the sidelines. Ch-ch-check it out:

Andy Reid and Travis Kelce getting heated? WTH? ???? pic.twitter.com/8WLSJxbHTP — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) September 22, 2025

They were FED UP! Was this just a normal argument spurred on by the stress of the game? Or was something more serious going on? Now, a lip reader is breaking down what the pair seemingly said — and it’s NOT good!

Analyzing the interaction for DailyMail.com on Monday, lip reader Nicola Hickling speculated that Andy threatened to make a serious change to the game after Taylor Swift‘s fiancé failed to catch a pivotal pass from Patrick Mahomes, yelling:

“Tell me why I shouldn’t kick you off!”

S**t! He’d bench Trav?? Yikes!

Andy then bumped his chest into the player — we said it was tense! — adding:

“How about that?”

And if you think it couldn’t get worse than that, you’re wrong. According to the lip reader, Trav said something that could be catastrophic for the season, explaining:

“It’s my ankle, I need to see doc about that. I could’ve saved that, if it wasn’t for that.”

Oh, no!

The 35-year-old doesn’t have a known injury right now — but if the lip reader is correct and he’s secretly harboring an ankle problem, that’s a MASSIVE deal! It might explain why he hasn’t been playing better in the first three games. But it would also put his chances of getting that Super Bowl win at risk. It’s just the very start of the season — what’s supposed to be his big comeback season, too! He can’t be hurt now!

FWIW, after the game, Andy brushed off the incident and made no mention of an injury, telling reporters:

“He’s a passionate guy and I love that part. I’ve been through a lot of things with him, that’s all part of it. I love that he loves to play the game, that’s what I love. And it’s an emotional game, so I’ll take it.”

Hmm. We hope everything’s alright behind the scenes…

Reactions?! Do YOU think that’s what he said? Any different guesses? Sound OFF in the comments!

