Travis Kelce Fined Thousands For 'Obscene Gesture' During Game!

Is this a red flag, Swifties? Or maybe… a purple flagpole??

Travis Kelce just got hit with yet another big fine by the NFL — and this one was a liiiittle spicier than some sideline yelling or a slam dunk in the uprights.

It was reported over the weekend he’s being charged $14,491 for making “obscene gestures” in the September 14 Kansas City Chiefs game against the Philadelphia Eagles. What did he do?

Well… after a great catch-and-run, he kind of, well… simulated juggling his genitals in celebration. See what we mean (below):

Here is what Travis Kelce did to get his fine: https://t.co/AxpmMuGoMf pic.twitter.com/o9fwp0wWiE — Mark Poulose (@MarkPoulose) September 20, 2025

Oh, dear! We wish we knew what Taylor Swift thought about her Human Exclamation Point’s gesture. But of course she wasn’t shown for the whole game — either for security or promo reasons, depending who you believe.

As for her fans? You tell us, Swifties? Just Trav being Trav? Or too crude for your liking??

[Image via New Heights/NFL/YouTube/MEGA/WENN.]