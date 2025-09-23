Got A Tip?

Travis Kelce Fined Thousands For 'Obscene Gesture' During Game!

Is this a red flag, Swifties? Or maybe… a purple flagpole??

Travis Kelce just got hit with yet another big fine by the NFL — and this one was a liiiittle spicier than some sideline yelling or a slam dunk in the uprights.

It was reported over the weekend he’s being charged $14,491 for making “obscene gestures” in the September 14 Kansas City Chiefs game against the Philadelphia Eagles. What did he do?

Video: Donna Kelce ALREADY ‘Put Some Pressure’ On Trav & Taylor Swift To Have Kids!

Well… after a great catch-and-run, he kind of, well… simulated juggling his genitals in celebration. See what we mean (below):

Oh, dear! We wish we knew what Taylor Swift thought about her Human Exclamation Point’s gesture. But of course she wasn’t shown for the whole game — either for security or promo reasons, depending who you believe.

As for her fans? You tell us, Swifties? Just Trav being Trav? Or too crude for your liking??

[Image via New Heights/NFL/YouTube/MEGA/WENN.]

Sep 22, 2025 17:32pm PDT

