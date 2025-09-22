Travis Kelce & Coach Andy Reid Have HEATED Exchange During Chiefs Game -- YIKES!

It happened again, y’all…

This NFL season so far hasn’t been the best for Travis Kelce. It seems like his life is working out in other ways outside of football, but for whatever reason his head just isn’t in the game like it was before. As you can imagine, it’s frustrating to feel like you’re not living up to your full athletic potential — and it looks like that frustration is coming out in another heated exchange between himself and coach Andy Reid.

In case you don’t remember, Trav and the Kansas City Chiefs coach have butted heads in the past, but on Sunday’s game against the New York Giants, it happened again — and it looked even more intense. In the video circulating X (Twitter), Andy and Travis can be seen getting up in each other’s faces and butting chests as they shout at one another.

In the video, sportscaster Mike Tirico can be heard saying over the footage:

“This is as we were in break on the sideline. Andy Reid and Travis Kelce. We’ve seen them before kind of get heated there. You can sense the frustration on both sides of that story.”

Watch for yourself (below):

Andy Reid and Travis Kelce getting heated? WTH? ???? pic.twitter.com/8WLSJxbHTP — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) September 22, 2025

Oof!

Fans weren’t impressed with this behavior, either! In the comments, some wrote:

“Don’t look like Mr. Swift wants any heat after being checked by his coach.” “Kelce is a child” “Andy needs an intervention” “He is shaming Kansas City and the coach needs to step it up” “Every week Travis Kelce screaming at somebody on his team lol” “Travis Kelce complaining to Andy Reid when he’s the problem. Bro is WASHED. Can’t catch a simple screen pass.”

What did Andy himself have to say about this intense moment with Taylor Swift‘s fiancé, though? After the game, per NBC footage, he shared his love for his tight end!

He told reporters in a press conference:

“I love Travis’ passion, man. I’m okay with that. We didn’t have enough of it in the second quarter. It wasn’t where we needed it to be, so, within reason, he knows when to back off the pedal and knows when to push it, too.”

While telling everyone not to “make too much of it”, he added that KillaTrav can be an “emotional guy” when it comes to what he loves:

“That’s the part I love about him. The guy is all-in. Sometimes, I have to be the policeman. He’s an emotional guy … He’s a passionate guy, and I love that part. I’ve been through a lot of things with him. That’s all part of it. I love that he loves to play the game. That’s what I love. It’s an emotional game, so I’ll take it.”

Sounds like it’s nothing but a bit of emotions running wild! Travis’ teammate and best pal Patrick Mahomes also urged everyone to understand that Andy and the 35-year-old footballer are completely fine:

“[Travis is] a guy that loves it. That’s what’s made him so great. I know [Travis and Andy] love each other. That’s what you want out of the greats.”

The Chiefs even pulled through and got their first win of the season against the Giants after that outburst, taking home the success 22-9. So it didn’t end badly!

And although everything seems to be fine between Trav and Andy now, this isn’t the first time the Happy Gilmore 2 star has gotten heated this season. Last week, another clip of him went viral where he could be seen shouting “I’m sick of this s**t!”.

Travis Kelce SLAMMED his helmet on that last drive. "I'M SICK OF THIS SHIT." pic.twitter.com/W3vTj9hrox — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) September 14, 2025

We all remember that moment in 2024 where he had to be taken out of the game completely, too. That was back when Swifties even got concerned for Taylor amid Travis’ apparent anger…

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

