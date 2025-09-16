Travis Kelce & Teammates Spark Outrage For Wearing Shirts Saying 'Free' Suspended Teammate Rashee Rice!

Travis Kelce is facing backlash for his fashion again!

Fans roasted his decision to wear a suit with shorts ahead of Sunday’s Kansas City Chiefs game, but now he’s facing more criticism for the even more controversial look that came next…

Ahead of this week’s football game, Travis and two other teammates, Tyquan Thornton and Hollywood Brown, showed up to on-field warmups wearing graphic Dreamathon t-shirts in support of their teammate Rashee Rice. The shirts read “Free 4” with photos of the wide receiver (Rashee’s jersey number is 4). Take a look:

Wow! Making a statement!

This comes after Rashee was sentenced to 30 days in jail and 5 years of probation for his involvement in a Dallas car crash last year.

If you don’t know, back on March 30, Rashee was driving a Lamborghini SUV on the shoulder of the freeway as he raced a Corvette, going more than 115 mph! OMG! At around 6:30 p.m., the two cars lost control and crashed into four other cars — one of which included kids aged 3 and 4. Thankfully, those children were not injured, per KDFW-TV. However, several people were hurt in the accident.

And perhaps the worst part? Rashee and two other men walked away from the scene of the accident without helping or checking on anyone! Jeez. See dashcam footage (below):

Scary…

In July, Rashee pleaded guilty to one count of racing on a highway causing bodily injury and one count of collision involving serious bodily injury. Following his sentencing, the NFL announced in August that he was suspended for the first six games of the 2025 season — hence why he’s not playing and other players want him “free.”

But many fans are NOT supporting this take on the matter! Taking to X (Twitter), some wrote:

“travis kelce and all his little friends wearing ‘free 4’ shirts are trashy and disgusting. your teammate nearly killed his college friends and others on the road in a multicar accident and then fled on foot… and still owes a victim up to $1 million dollars.” “Travis Kelce’s ‘Free 4’ shirt was an absolute disgrace.” “Not Travis Kelce wearing a Free 4 T-shirt. This man has been showing us he’s despicable for years and this is just another example” “Big fan of the Kelce’s and the @newheightshow but wondering the meaning behind the free 4 shirt Travis wore during warm ups. I like Rashee Rice and think he is a phenomenal athlete but he made a poor choice and think he 100% deserves the suspension and whatever the court decided.” “Of course dump f**k Kelce wore a Free4 shirt for a man who pled GUILTY TO FELONIES. Dumb ass.”

Yeesh!

Marc Lenahan, a lawyer for Kathryn Kuykendall, one of the people injured in the crash, even spoke out against the shirts! Blasting the fashion choice, the lawyer told TMZ Sports on Monday:

“I respect that Kelce and Thornton support their teammate, but the ‘gym teacher’ needs to talk with the history teacher.”

Ouch! The reference to Travis and Taylor Swift‘s engagement post and everything! Absolutely torching the “Free 4” statement, the attorney argued:

“Rashee isn’t Nelson Mandela or Pepe Mujica, men who fought for what they believed in. There is evidence that Rashee was going 119 mph in a $1,749 per day Lambo rental that had pot and a pistol in it, on a highway on Easter weekend. Free Rashee? He already thinks he’s getting away scot-free. He’s not paid a single cent of the $1.1 million judgment he already owes our client, who is living anything but pain-free.”

Marc even BLASTED the New Heights podcast host and others for not taking real action to help the athlete and those affected by the crash, arguing:

“Talk & t-shirts are cheap. If Kelce and Thornton truly believed in Rashee, they’d loan him the money to pay his victims. But since they won’t do that, maybe they can at least be better role models by wearing a t-shirt with an important public service warning: ‘Flee 4!'”

Oof!

The controversy over the shirts What does coach Andy Reid have to say about it?? He told reporters on Monday:

“I would tell you I know these guys love Rashee, and they feel for him sitting out here, and I think it’s no more than that.”

We appreciate that they “feel for” Rashee — especially since he didn’t get to play almost all of last season after his torn ACL. But we think what people are bumping up against isn’t them featuring the guy on a shirt, it’s the “free” part. A month in jail and a six-game suspension isn’t exactly an overly harsh penalty. The guy is lucky he didn’t die or kill someone else in the crash! Just saying.

Andy went on:

“I just think that those guys, they love the kid and want him to feel part of it in their own way. I really don’t think it’s anything more than that.”

We guess he doesn’t think they actually want him “freed” and are just saying they love him in their own way??

FWIW, Rashee and other players have worn custom shirts supporting KillaTrav in the past — but there’s definitely a difference when you’re seemingly supporting someone avoiding the consequences of bad actions.

Thoughts? Was wearing this shirt a bad look? Or all love? Tell us what YOU think (below).

[Image via MEGA/DeSoto PD/WENN]