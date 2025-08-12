Fans Think Taylor Swift Hinted At Travis Kelce Romance With Her Outfit For Podcast! 

Taylor Swift is laying the easter eggs!

Tuesday night, Taylor and Travis Kelce appeared in the first few sneak peeks of her upcoming appearance on the latter’s podcast, New Heights. Of course, the big news was that she unveiled her new album, The Life of a Showgirl. Eep!

The album cover and release date haven’t been announced yet, but Swifties think there were a lot more hints to unpack in the brief clips! And a big one is her ‘fit — which many think is a reference to her romance!

For the momentous occasion, the songwriter rocked a tan skirt and white blouse. Simple and chic! See:

But naturally, fans realized it might be a reference to her music video for Wildest Dreams! In that, the performer wears a similar white shirt and tan pants for much of the video. Check it out:

Taking to X (Twitter), eagle-eyed Swifties reacted:

“She’s dressed similar to the wildest dreams mv outfit.” “so ‘Wildest Dreams’ coded”

The song is all about an incredible romance with a “tall” and “handsome as hell” love interest. Which, you know, sounds a lot like the Chiefs player! So, fans have often said the song just “makes sense” now that Trav has entered the picture, with one previously freaking out:

“Now with Travis it FINALLY makes sense”

Aw!

And now she’s dressing up like that song?? We bet this album is gonna have a lot more songs about him!

That’s not all, though. Wildest Dreams was produced by Max Martin and Shellback — two producers Taylor hasn’t worked with since Reputation. After the album reveal dropped, the artist made a Spotify playlist titled, “And, baby, that’s showbusiness for you,” that included 22 songs — including Wildest Dreams — all by those two producers. So, it sure seems like they’re a big part of this album!

Two fans threw out an inneresting thought, speculating:

“Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner appear not to be involved on Taylor Swift’s upcoming album” “She’s going to release ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ at midnight followed up by ‘The Death of a Showgirl’ at 3:00 AM with all of Jack and Aaron songs.”

Oooooh. Maybe!

Such much to look forward to! Reactions or predictions, Perezcious readers? Tell us everything you’ve got (below)!

[Image via Taylor Swift/New Heights/YouTube]