Taylor Swift's BF Travis Kelce BRILLIANTLY Responds To Aaron Rodgers' 'Mr. Pfizer' Insult!

Like most tight ends, Travis Kelce knows how to take a hit!

In case you missed it, Taylor Swift‘s new beau suddenly found himself embroiled this week in a beef with fellow NFL star Aaron Rodgers. The QB, now with the NY Jets, went on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday to talk about the past Sunday’s game. He decided to take the opportunity to trash talk Trav by jabbing him for his new COVID vaccine commercial, saying:

“You know, Mr. Pfizer, we kinda shut him down a little bit. He didn’t have, you know, his like crazy impact game.”

Rodgers is a famously vocal anti-vaxxer — so it cracked him and his pals up to call Travis “Mr. Pfizer.”

For Kelce’s part, he talked on his own New Heights podcast about how their sideline convo was actually really nice. He talked about how sad he was Rodgers got injured, calling him one of “the great ones”:

“I just went up to him and told him we were all hurting for him and hopefully he gets healthy quick.”

But he didn’t respond directly to the shade. Until now…

During a press conference on Friday, reporters asked Trav what he thought of Aaron’s insult, to which he laughed, saying rather affably:

“I thought it was pretty good. I mean, with the ‘stache right now, I look like a guy named Mr. Pfizer.”

Wow, who knew he had such a good sense of humor about himself?? But he gave as good as he got, tossing the pigskin right back to the QB:

“Who knew I’d get into a vax war with Aaron Rodgers, man. Mr. Pfizer versus the Johnson & Johnson family over there.”

Ha! The reporters were a tough crowd for that subtle jab, but we caught it! See, Anti-vax Aaron plays for the Jets now, who are owned by… Woody Johnson of the Johnson & Johnson pharma empire. They of course, also made a COVID vaccine. So that’s where Rodgers’ paychecks are coming from while he’s mocking others. Nice one.

On a more serious note, Travis did take a moment to explain why he got vax. Because it’s 2023, and everything is politicized, so someone apparently has to give a reason they elected to get vaccinated against the deadly pandemic. Sigh. Anyway, he answered amiably:

“I got it because of, you know, keeping myself safe, keeping my family safe, the people in this building. So yeah, I stand by 1000%. Fully comfortable with him calling me Mr. Pfizer.”

Amazing answer! See the whole exchange at about the 2:30 mark (below):

Will Aaron appreciate his good humor? Let it all pass and be friends? Or will there be pass interference — and more feuding? Especially if there’s more to it than vaccine talk…?

What do YOU think, Perezcious football fans??

