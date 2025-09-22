Travis Kelce's Mom Has ALREADY 'Put Some Pressure' On Him & Taylor Swift To Have Kids, Admits Jason!

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have only been engaged a few weeks — and already they’re getting pressure to have kids?!? You know it! When it comes to grandparents, there is no grace period! They want them grandkids! Stat! LOLz!

Trav’s big bro Jason Kelce was the first to admit their momma Donna Kelce has already begun the campaign to get some grandchildren out of her secondborn.

On Monday’s brand new episode of their New Heights podcast, the NFL star siblings got a chance to speak to the legendary Deion Sanders. Neon Deion has stayed in the game all these years, but now he’s coaching football at the college level — and that includes his own kids. Jason mentioned how Deion has been known to rank his five kids publicly, to which the all-star responded that the Kelce Brothers’ parents rank them, too — they “just don’t know it.”

But Jason surprised him by saying he very much knows where they stand:

“For sure! Mom’s always had Travis number one. I do know.”

No! What a thing to admit! We guess it’s because he’s always gonna be her baby? However, Travis disagreed — because of some other babies!

“Listen, right now? Right now, Mom has Jason number one because he has kids.”

Jason acknowledged he has been in the top spot for the past few years thanks the the granddaughters he’s made:

“That is true. She has said that. She has made that comment.”

However, noted the comments from Donna seem mostly geared to inspire Trav to take his #1 ranking back by having kids of his own!

“She’s put some pressure on him.”

Ha! Donna! The man just got engaged last month, give him until after the wedding at least! LOLz!

It does seem like good evidence Mom not only highly approves of his relationship with Tay, she can’t wait for them to spend their whole lives together and grow the family! Hilariously, Deion agrees with Donna, demanding of Trav:

“So what you waitin’ on, dog?”

Trav seemed to start to give a kind of one-thing-at-a-time gesture — but unfortunately was interrupted by Deion continuing to be hilarious and talking about his own kids’ “close calls” almost becoming parents. But see it for yourself at around the 15:00 mark (below)!

We have to wonder if Tay’s parents are giving them the same treatment…

[Image via New Heights/YouTube.]