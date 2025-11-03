Travis Kelce Has The BEST Reaction To Fans Trash Talking Him!

Haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate… but it’s not getting Travis Kelce down!

During Sunday’s Kansas City Chiefs game against the Buffalo Bills, in which they ultimately lost 28 to 21, the tight end was seen encouraging trash-talkers! Hah! The game was in Buffalo — meaning they were surrounded by the opposing team’s fans! Even though the Chiefs lost, it seems like the NFL star clearly wasn’t taking their bait. In a clip from CBS‘ broadcast, Travis headed to the locker room after taking a monster hit in the endzone just before the first half ended. But in response to the crowd’s taunts, he put his hand to his ear, nodded, and told the crowd:

“I love it, I love it.”

LOLz!

Related: Did Travis’ Ex Send A Message To Taylor With Halloween Costume?!

Now, that’s a GREAT way to rise above the haters! Check it out:

Travis Kelce appears to have some words for the Buffalo crowd as he heads to the locker room ????️ pic.twitter.com/krbzzrSsD0 — NFL on CBS ???? (@NFLonCBS) November 2, 2025

BTW, as we mentioned, this came after Taylor Swift‘s husband-to-be took a massive hit during the first half!

Travis Kelce's gonna have one hell of a time sneezing this week pic.twitter.com/hdgaRu1YNZ — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) November 2, 2025

Ouch!

Really continues to support Tay’s “life on the line” comments, huh??

BTW, last year, a family friend and TNT sports host Adam Lefkoe said during an episode of Up & Adams that “it was not a great experience in Buffalo for all parties involved,” including Jason, who was seen shirtless at the Chiefs game. Seems like Highmark Stadium remains a tough spot for the Kelces!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Tell us (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]