Did Travis Kelce's Ex Send A Message To Taylor Swift With Her Halloween Costume?! Fans Think So!

OMG, is Kayla Nicole clapping back after Taylor Swift‘s rumored diss?

In case you’re not caught up with all things The Life of a Showgirl, it’s rumored that Tay Tay’s song Opalite contains some lyrics trashing her fiancé Travis Kelce‘s ex. We previously reported on all the details from that song that seem to point toward Mz. Nicole — she even reacted to it! Not to mention The Fate of Ophelia singer even sent a gift to Kayla’s nemesis Teyana Taylor. The back-and-forth runs DEEP, and it doesn’t seem to be stopping just yet…

On Instagram Friday, Kayla revealed her Halloween costume for 2025 — and people think it’s a direct clapback against Taylor!

The sports journalist dressed up as Toni Braxton, and she looks absolutely STUNNING in this fit. But it’s the specific Toni look she chose… from the music video for He Wasn’t Man Enough!

As Kayla danced around and recreated the iconic y2k music video, the lyrics playing were:

“Do you know I dumped your husband, girlfriend? Do you know he begged to stay with me? He wasn’t man enough for me.”

Holy s**t! We mean, in this particular context?? That feels like a pretty clear message to Tay! See the post (below):

In the comments, her fans caught on pretty quick — and cheered her on for the shady move, writing:

“Clock it” “The shade is real” “TMZ is about to have a time with this post” “Swiftiees…10, 9, 8….” “Don’t play with my sista! If you don’t know you know now!” “LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOO SCREAM INTO THE MIC KAYLA” “YOU CLEARED THE ROOM!!!!!!! Omg. The level of petty, slayage and pure decimation needs to be studied. Omg.”

Thoughts as this beef heats up, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

