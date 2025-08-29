JD Vance Pushes NFL Taylor Swift Conspiracy Theory After Travis Kelce Engagement

The Vice President of the United States is taking a swipe at Taylor Swift. God, we live in the dumbest timeline…

It’s been long theorized by the tin-foil hat crowd that the National Football League intentionally started favoring the Kansas City Chiefs once Travis Kelce started dating Taylor. (Though the ones WAY down the rabbit hole think the whole relationship is fake.) It’s one of those beliefs it’s impossible to debunk — every call that favors the Chiefs is because it’s rigged, every call that doesn’t gets ignored. You know how it is.

It’s caused a LOT of ill will for the team, who has quickly become the enemy of the league. What you can’t argue is how many eyes and how much cash Taylor brings to the game through her massive fandom. Should be a good thing, no? Well, the problem is she’s a female pop star with a huge female fanbase… and the Brads and Chads just hate letting girls into their clubhouse. So naysayers refuse to celebrate the boost and instead choose to villainize the Chiefs and accuse them of receiving unfair treatment.

Now, as we enter a new season, some loonies still won’t let go of the theories… Even the ones running our country.

On Wednesday, Vice President JD Vance spoke to USA Today about the matter and leaned full force into the madness:

“I will say as a football fan — as a Cincinnati Bengals fan — I hope that the NFL does not put a thumb on the scale for the Kansas City Chiefs just because Travis Kelce is now getting married to maybe the most famous woman in the world.”

Sigh. He added:

“You guys can’t sort of have this, I’m worried they’re going to have a Super Bowl wedding thing this season.”

A “Super Bowl Wedding.” Seriously?? This is just like the theory that Travis would propose to Taylor on the field after Super Bowl 2025 — which obviously did NOT happen — all over again! It’s just so tiring!

Vance added:

“Can’t do it. The Kansas City Chiefs have to follow the same rules as everybody else. So if we see the refs being particularly friendly to Kansas City Chiefs players, then I think all football fans should be willing to push back on the NFL and say, look, you guys got to be fair.”

UGH! He’s literally telling people to push this conspiracy theory nonsense! You just already know there are going to be a TON of fans waiting to do just what he’s saying, too. He concluded:

“Just because Travis is getting married to Taylor, you still can’t put your thumb on the scale for the Kansas City Chiefs.”

This is our VP, y’all. Yeesh.

We’d point out how unhealthy conspiracy theories like this are, but this is the administration that’s going to make vaccines illegal so proooooobably not gonna make a dent there.

What we’d recommend, JD? If you see the Chiefs succeed, maybe instead of attacking the refs and the league, just have a lie down on your couch and see if that moment of quiet reflection gives you any clarity.

Reactions??

