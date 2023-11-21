Travis Kelce Is A 'Huge Support' For Taylor Swift As She’s ‘Beside Herself’ Over Fan’s Tragic Death

Travis Kelce is a big ol’ shoulder for Taylor Swift to cry on.

In the aftermath of 23-year-old fan Ana Clara Benevides Machado’s death at Taylor’s Eras Tour stop in Brazil on Friday, the Blank Space singer has been going through it. As we reported, she addressed the heartbreaking news on her Instagram Story that same night, and subsequently canceled her Saturday night show due to “extreme temperatures,”. The heat is reportedly what contributed to Ana’s death. Well, that and fans reportedly weren’t allowed to bring water into the Estadio Olímpico Nilton Santos stadium!

Taylor is devastated this happened at one of her concerts. But the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has been there for her.

A source told Us Weekly on Tuesday that Taylor is “so grateful she’s had Travis” amid the tragedy. The insider explained:

“He’s been a huge support system for her right now. Her family has been there, but it’s different to have a boyfriend to lean on. She was completely beside herself and it’s been so hard for her to talk about.”

Ugh, we can’t even begin to imagine the guilt she must feel… She wasn’t responsible for Ana’s death by any means, but tragedy struck at her show, you know? The young woman was there to see Taylor, and now she’s gone. Heartbreaking.

The source added that Tay’s team has “reached out” to the fan’s family, who just want answers. Ana’s father, Weiny Machado, asked local officials to open an investigation into the matter, telling Folha de São Paulo over the weekend:

“I lost my only daughter, a happy and intelligent girl. She was about to graduate in Psychology next April, saving money. I have no words to express my pain. She left home to fulfill a dream and came back dead. I want it to be found out whether they were in fact prohibited from bringing water, whether there was negligence in providing assistance. I know that the singer was handing out water to her fans, and that is absurd for an event of this size. Nothing will bring my daughter back, but I hope that, if negligence is confirmed, someone will be punished, so that this doesn’t happen to anyone else.”

What a truly awful situation all around. We’re glad that Taylor has a good support system, and we hope her family gets some answers.

