Inside Taylor Swift's Emotional Call To Travis Kelce As She Left Stage In Brazil Following Grief-Stricken Performance

While Taylor Swift couldn’t run straight into her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s arms on Sunday night after a difficult performance in Brazil, she did the next best thing.

According to DailyMaill.com on Monday, the songwriter called her Lover after getting off the stage in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. As you may have seen, the Eras Tour in Brazil was off to a rocky start in the country after a fan, 23-year-old Ana Clara Benevides Machado, died the first night amid intense heat on Friday. Super, super sad.

After revealing how grief-stricken she was, Taylor postponed Saturday night’s show until Monday because of the weather concerns, meaning she couldn’t cheer the Kansas City Chiefs player on as he battled his brother Jason and the Philadelphia Eagles on his home turf. The good news? It appears they kept in touch throughout the turbulent time no matter what.

In photos obtained by the outlet, Travis could be seen pulling up to his team’s hotel on Sunday night, where they would spend time getting prepared for the next day’s game. While other teammates parked and went straight in, the 34-year-old spent more than a half hour on the phone, apparently with the Grammy winner as she was getting off stage.

As seen in videos of the concert, it was an emotional performance for the All Too Well vocalist as she dedicated a heartfelt song to the late fan. We bet she had a lot to get off her chest as she took solace in her boyfriend’s company after the show.

While it’s unclear exactly what they were chatting about, the tight end appeared sad and disappointed the whole time — but also a bit relieved. We bet was he worried for her amid all the controversy! In photos obtained by the outlet, he could be seen in a camo sweatsuit and sandals walking around his car on the phone. Honestly, we haven’t seen him look this down in the dumps since linking up with the Midnights artist, so we know this must’ve been a serious convo! See the pics HERE.

Earlier in the day, the athlete was also spotted running errands in the late morning in the same outfit. After picking up some mail, he returned to his new mansion in a gated community — the home he bought early into his new romance for privacy amid all the extra attention he’s been getting. It’s also where he’s rumored to be celebrating Thanksgiving this year with his parents and Taylor’s brood, but because she wasn’t able to attend Monday night’s game, it’s unclear where those plans stand. We bet they both want nothing more than to reunite after this difficult weekend!

