Why Travis Kelce Asked Taylor Swift's Permission Before Posting 1st Instagram Pics Together...

Travis Kelce made sure Taylor Swift was A-OK with going Instagram official!

As we previously reported, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end posted his girlfriend to his IG feed for the first time ever last week! The adorable post featured some snaps of the two lovebirds going on some “adventures” together throughout the offseason. He wanted to show off to the world how “serious” he and his American queen have become. Aww!

But this wasn’t done without her permission! Like every good boyfriend, the 35-year-old athlete made sure to get approval for every single photo he posted. According to an insider for Rob Shuter‘s #ShuterScoop report:

“He ran every single image by her. He didn’t want to post anything she wasn’t 100% comfortable with. He respects her privacy—always has.”

And we all know Tay Tay loves her privacy!

The source continued:

“He’s proud of her — but more importantly, he wants her to feel safe … [The way he handled the post is] part of why she trusts him.”

LOVE it! This is just what our girl deserves, nothing less.

