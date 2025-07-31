Did Taylor Swift Make A Secret Appearance In Happy Gilmore 2 Alongside Travis Kelce? Why Fans Think So...

Swifties have a wild new theory about Taylor Swift!

You know that her boyfriend Travis Kelce is in the sequel to Adam Sandler‘s classic film Happy Gilmore. He really gets to chew the scenery as a waiter cruel to Oscar the busboy, played by Bad Bunny. Oscar later imagines himself slathering the tight end’s bare chest in honey as he is tied up to a pole in the middle of a garden. And when the singer walks away, a bear steps forward and brutally attacks Travis!

Yeah, it’s as insane as it sounds. You just have to watch (below):

Wait, what does this have to do with Taylor? Oh, her fans think she’s THE BEAR! LOLz!

Why? Netflix dropped a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram on Wednesday of the above scene. In it, you see Travis tied to the pole and a person dressed in the animal costume acting out the vicious attack. Take a look (below):

You never see who is in the suit, but fans are convinced it was secretly Tay Tay! They wrote in the comments:

“Ya’ll, i will NEVER NOT believe that bear was THE @taylorswift.” “I wonder if @taylorswift was in the bear costume. That would have been epic.” “Taylor we know you’re in the bear suit.” “I think Taylor was in the bear costume!” “Who was the bear????? ….could it be….Tay….Tay.”

When one person suggested that “they should’ve dressed Taylor as a bear for an epic surprise,” Netflix responded with the eyes emoji — fueling the speculation.

What do Swifties think, this is some furry fetish thing we didn’t know about? A weird Midsommer power fantasy? We mean, it’s a hilarious idea, but… We can’t imagine the world’s most famous pop star would stand around for hours on a hot set in the middle of nowhere, New Jersey, dressed in the most uncomfortable looking mascot costume, only to NOT reveal she did it! We mean, wouldn’t that have been the biggest surprise laugh, why would they not reveal it at the end??

Well, we actually know the truth… and sorry, y’all! Taylor did not play the bear! According to IMDb, an actor named Brandon Alan Smith did! So, unfortunately, no Taylor cameo! But we agree it would’ve been hilarious! Maybe for Billy Madison 2…

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

