Travis Kelce Is Really Trying To Maximize His Time With Taylor Swift Before NFL Training Camp Starts!

Not wasting a moment!

Travis Kelce was once again all over Taylor Swift as they left her second Eras Tour concert in Germany on Thursday night! In a video captured by a fan, the football player could be seen with his arm wrapped around the singer’s shoulder as they exited the venue. The tight end rocked a white t-shirt and dark shorts while the Grammy winner was still in her final costume from the show.

Related: Joe Alwyn Called Taylor & Travis’ Eras Performance ‘Tacky & Distasteful’

Take a look!

Taylor and Travis leaving the stage in #GelsenkirchenTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/j4UFFgWvah — nova???? gelsenkirchen (@novasfolklore) July 18, 2024

Aw!

He’s really soaking up every second he gets with his girl!

As Perezcious readers know, Travis is expected to arrive at the Kansas City Chiefs training camp back in Missouri on Friday. The camp officially begins on Sunday and will run until August 15. So, this means he’s probably seen his last concert for a bit! But staying until the last moment just shows how committed he is to this relationship! Love!!

Reactions? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Avalon]