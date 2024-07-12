Joe Alwyn Called Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's London Eras Tour Performance 'Tacky & Distasteful': SOURCE

Apparently, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s onstage performance got harshly criticized by one of her exes!

As Perezcious readers know, when the pop star took the stage for the third show of The Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium in London last month, she brought up a special guest with her at one point — Travis Kelce! He stepped out in a suit and top hat to take part in the skit performed in between The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived and I Can Do It With Broken Heart during The Tortured Poets Department section of the concert.

Relive the surprise cameo, which was the Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s idea (below):

It was such a cute and fun moment for everyone! …Well, not for everyone. It turns out there was one person, at least, who hated it! According to Deuxmoi on the Deux U podcast on Thursday, a witness claimed they overheard Joe Alwyn trash-talking the performance! WHAT!? They said:

“Joe Alwyn was at Hampstead Ponds today. I overheard him talking about Taylor’s performance in London in the changing rooms. This person said they were close, they were in earshot, so they overheard parts of his conversation. … They said that he said that it was frustrating seeing Taylor and Travis plastered everywhere, saying the performance in London was tacky and distasteful.”

Jeez! Of course, take the report with a HUGE grain of salt. Deuxmoi noted she received no audio of his conversation, only pictures of him at Hampstead Ponds. These alleged comments were all just overheard.

But if it is true? Joe is giving off some serious jealousy vibes! Unlike when the actor was with Taylor, she and Travis don’t mind showing off their love and supporting each other very publicly. If it makes them both happy to have him on stage, hey, so be it! Who is Joe to judge?! The gossip maven added:

“Also said he had been struggling recently. It’s been tough. Not sure what he was talking about. This person said they stopped listening after that.”

Well, Joe will have to get over it — if this is truly how he feels!

BTW, Travis teased on a recent episode of the New Heights podcast that we could see him on stage with Tay Tay again sometime soon! He said:

“Who knows? Might not be the last time. You guys will have to keep showing up for the Eras Tour to see if I pop out of the stage and whatnot.”

As we said, Joe will have to deal with it! We hope to see Travis perform with Taylor again, and so do plenty of other Swifties! The Conversations with Friends star is completely outnumbered here! Reactions to the alleged rude comments from Joe? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube]