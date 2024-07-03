Travis Kelce Opens Up About Julia Roberts Moment At Eras Tour -- After 'Weird' & 'Handsy' Controversy!

Travis Kelce loved meeting Julia Roberts — despite all the controversy their interaction caused online!

The Kansas City Chiefs player surprised Taylor Swift at Sunday’s Eras Tour show in Dublin. It was a super cute moment for them as a couple. Unfortunately fans couldn’t stop talking about something else… As Perezcious readers may have seen, Julia Roberts was seen putting her hands all over Trav while greeting him in the VIP tent. In a viral video, she could be seen holding onto Travis while scratching his chest as they spoke. The Notting Hill star seemed to be saying how happy she was for him and Tay — but in such an affectionate way!

The tight end was smiling and laughing the whole time, but viewers online felt she was being way too “handsy” and believed the athlete looked “uncomfortable” as Julia gripped onto him. Ch-ch-check out the moment (below):

Later, Nikki Glaser and her parents also opened up about the moment — and her mother Julie Glaser absolutely SLAMMED the actress, saying it was like Julia was “trying to French-kiss” the hunk, adding:

“She’s so gross.”

Damn! She later apologized for using the word “gross” — saying it was more “weird.” Not much better! LOLz! And hubby Edward Glaser even said the NFL star seemed like he was “trying to get away.” You get the point. There was a LOT of backlash for a very brief interaction!

So, what does Travis have to say about it all?? He didn’t address any of the controversy directly. What he did have to say, however, was positive! On Wednesday’s episode of his New Heights podcast, the 34-year-old noted:

“I met Julia Roberts in Ireland, in Dublin. That was pretty cool.”

He called the A-lister “awesome” — so clearly if he was uncomfortable he isn’t going to mention it! Speaking of highly talented women, Trav also gushed about “having some fun” with Stevie Nicks, saying:

“She is every bit of whatever everyone makes her out to be. She is so awesome, just so awesome. Just love to see her support, just meet her, you know? Some of these people you meet and you’re like, ‘I don’t know what I’m doing here. You are unbelievable. Your talent is unbelievable, how you present yourself is unbelievable, and I am just a jabroni supporting his girlfriend.’ It’s just so much fun.”

Hah! He concluded:

“Ireland was fun. It was a good time.”

Great! Doesn’t seem like he’s bothered by any of the Julia Roberts backlash at all! That said, we doubt he’d use his platform to diss her even if he was uncomfortable. It just doesn’t seem like him to add to the mess just because, you know? Still, he did sound genuine when he called her “awesome”! Hear it at about the 102:30 minute mark (below):

Do y’all think she got too handsy? Or are people overreacting? Sound OFF (below)!

