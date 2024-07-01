F**kboy Summer?! Travis Kelce Partying With Leonardo DiCaprio & Tristan Thompson!

What is this, f**kboy summer? What is Travis Kelce doing hanging out with these guys??

OK, let’s rewind…

Trav made a big romantic move surprising Taylor Swift at her final Dublin concert on Sunday night. It was a grand gesture because he had been back in LA for a friend’s wedding. However, he wasn’t throwing rice all weekend.

On Friday, per DeuxMoi, the Kansas City Chiefs star was spotted partying at the celeb hot spot known as The Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood. Going out to bars solo is one thing… only a small fraction of fans think she doesn’t trust him enough for that. But the potentially more worrying thing is the company he was keeping. Trav was apparently hanging out with Leonardo DiCaprio and Tristan Thompson of all people! Why would that be an issue? Well…

Video: Did Julia Roberts Get Too ‘Handsy’ With Travis At Eras Tour Show?? Swifties Say…

Look, neither of those guys has the best track record with women. Leo goes through them like cartons of milk, always keeping an eye on that expiration date. It’s pretty ridiculous how long he’s been keeping it up.

Tristan… Oof, Tristan. The man was busted cheating on Khloé Kardashian we don’t even know how many times for sure, but over and over. The stories we’ve heard… cheating on Valentine’s Day, with more than one woman at a time… And then of course there was the infamous party where he took everyone’s cell phones and then Kylie Jenner‘s bestie Jordyn Woods showed up and started straddling him. We mean… if you aren’t up to date on that one, you must be new here! Welcome and ENJOY.

Anyway, these were the guys Trav was partying with until the wee hours. Per the gossip gatherer, they didn’t leave together, but all headed out of the club around 1:30 a.m.

Apparently the usually extroverted Travis was trying to hide this particular exit from paparazzi. He was seen ducking down in the back seat of an SUV driven by his pal. Not the best sign.

If they were all hanging out like Deux suggests, that’s not the best sign. We mean, would you want YOUR man hanging with those guys?? We’ve seen a few folks post their concerns — though as protective as Swifties are, we expected more tbh.

But to be fair, there are no pics from inside the club, it’s possible it was a coincidence. Like we said, it’s a celeb hot spot. Maybe they were just there at the same time, maybe he was just being polite and saying hi. If they were hanging out, would you see this as a red flag? We mean, he did rush right back to Tay less than 48 hours later, which wasn’t easy considering the distance. What do YOU think, Perezcious readers??

[Image via MEGA/WENN.]