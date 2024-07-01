Did Julia Roberts Get Too 'Handsy' With Travis Kelce At Eras Tour Show?? Taylor Swift Fans Think So!

Julia Roberts has sent Swifties into a frenzy! And not the good, Easter egg hunting kind!

On Sunday, Taylor Swift rocked Dublin, Ireland with her Eras Tour performance and was totally surprised when her boyfriend Travis Kelce showed up! Fans are convinced that wasn’t the only thing she was surprised about, though. Julia Roberts was in the VIP tent alongside Tay’s boyfriend — and she took things a little too far with Trav in some Swifties’ eyes.

In a video that’s been circulating on TikTok, the Pretty Woman star could be seen having a conversation with the Kansas City Chiefs player while she tickled his chest and rubbed his biceps. TK seemed to be in good spirits, grinning and laughing along… but to some this was NOT a good interaction!

See the video for yourself (below):

She even said “I’m so happy for you two,” we think. That’s SO cute! Right…?

Not to Tayvis shippers! In the comments, people were quick to accuse the 56-year-old of being way too “touchy” with the much younger athlete. Some even read his body language as “uncomfortable” and trying to push her away the whole time:

“Travis trying to pull bk politely” “I feel bad for Travis :/ clearly he’s uncomfortable” “Not Julia scratching him like a kitty cat” “Why is she so handsy?!” “Could she be more touchy?”

Are U convinced? Do they think she’s flirting?? We mean, she’s been married to the love of her life Danny Moder since 2002 — we doubt she’d try to slide in on Tay’s man. At her concert, right in front of her eyes, no less!

For plenty the issue wasn’t assuming she was moving in on Tay’s man, just that she was violating his personal space. That’s obviously true! LOLz! But the question is, does Trav mind when JULIA FREAKIN’ ROBERTS is the one doing it??

Luckily for her, Julia did have some defense — as some Swifties were sure she was doing no harm:

“Omg she’s like a mom… telling her son how happy she is” “Julia is old enough to be Trav’s mom. She loves Chiefs and Taylor. She is just telling him how much she loves them. It is cuteness!” “Julia is just being an overly affectionate aunt. This is so cute.” “Me watching this- ‘WHO IS THA- oh nah it’s Julia we’re good'”

The last one sums it up pretty well, we think! LOLz! But what do U think, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN]