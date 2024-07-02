Nikki Glaser's Mom Says Julia Roberts Was Being 'Weird' & 'Gross' With Travis Kelce At Taylor Swift Concert -- And She Was THERE!

Nikki Glaser’s parents has thoughts about the eyebrow-raising interaction between Julia Roberts and Travis Kelce over the weekend!

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end surprised Taylor Swift and showed up to her show in Dublin for The Eras Tour. But something odd happened. In the VIP tent, Julia Roberts was seen talking and laughing with Trav — but while doing so she was also scratching his chest and rubbing his biceps! When a video of the interaction circulated on social media, many fans called out Julia for getting too “handsy” with the NFL star! Even Nikki’s parents — who attended the same Dublin show with the comedian — thought the Pretty Woman star got a little too touchy with Travis!

On Monday, the Roast all-star shared videos to Instagram Stories of her mom, Julie Glaser, and her dad, Edward Glaser, reacting to footage of the viral interaction between the Notting Hill star and the football player. And their opinions? Her momma thought Julia was “so gross,” adding that it was “weird” she was “itching” his chest. Nikki agreed, saying:

“Isn’t that a little much? … She just wants to get in there.”

Edward agreed with his wife and daughter! He thought Travis looked like he was “trying to get away” from Julia. And Nikki’s mother had more to say from there! Julie concluded her thoughts on the situation by joking:

“She’s trying to French kiss him right now! Just kidding. She would.”

The trio is definitely in the group of Swifties who feel Julia went too far and made Travis feel uncomfortable! But once their comments started to make headlines, Nikki’s momma walked back a certain remark she made! The former FBOY Island host took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday to post a screenshot of her parents’ viral comments and quipped:

“My parents are going to issue an apology soon.”

However, Julie did not issue an apology exactly. Instead, she just retracted one word from her comments. She said in a follow-up video:

“I probably should’ve said something different than the word ‘gross’. I don’t know. It’s a weird word, too. It’s not a nice word. So, I’m issuing an apology right now for using the word gross — but I think it was really weird.”

Nikki’s mom clarified she “meant to say just weird, not gross and weird,” telling everyone to just “nix the gross” part. But as her hubby pointed out, it was “too late” to take back what she said at this point! Unfortunately for Julie, he’s right! LOLz! It’s already out there now! Not that she was taking back the sentiment of what she said at all…

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you agree with Julie it was “weird” how Julia was so touchy with Trav? We’re certainly curious if he or Taylor would agree… Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

