Travis Kelce Was 'Much More Humble' Before Dating Taylor Swift, Argue Friends 

Has Travis Kelce “changed” since linking up with Taylor Swift??? His friends think so! Uh oh!

As the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has leaned into his romance with the pop star, some say he’s becoming a totally new guy — and not in a good way! A source told Life & Style on Wednesday he’s really embraced being a rich celebrity:

“He’s traveling by private jet, wearing the occasional bling, buying designer suits and splurging on grooming like he’s Brad Pitt. He’s enjoying life to the fullest.”

We mean, he is a three-time Super Bowl champion dating one of the most popular singers in the world right now. Should he not be living it up?! But also, comparing him to Brad Pitt — who has had a MESSY love life in the public eye — is kinda shady, no?

The NFL star’s pals are reportedly frustrated he’s becoming less “humble,” something they see as a major red flag, the insider continued:

“He’s nothing like the guy they used to know. He used to be much more humble, which was part of his charm.”

Oof!

According to The US Sun, however, many friends of the It Couple have disputed the claims. So guess it just depends who you ask! Or Life&Style‘s source isn’t talking to Trav’s real friends maybe? Not out of the realm of possibility.

For the record, Travis may be spending a ton of money these days, but it’s often not just for himself. We mean, he’s using all these private jets to follow his girlfriend on tour AND he just reportedly spent over $70,000 on gifts for her! So, he’s not just making frivolous purchases for himself!

If the tight end’s friends are upset that he’s becoming richer, though, that’s a battle they won’t win. Since his romance has blossomed, he and his brother Jason Kelce have taken their sports stardom to a whole other level. Swifties and other celeb stans checked out New Heights after the romance and never tuned out. The show’s numbers have been INCREDIBLE since. And they’re expanding into other arenas, too! A trip to Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity last month proved it as the bros had a LOT of ad and brand experts eager to work with them. An insider told The US Sun:

“That was something that was in the conversation for many weeks, and it was marked and highlighted in their schedule as it’s the place to be to network, to speak and to make business with people, companies, brands and experts that have influences all over the world, and in markets that are still be to discovered, prospected by both brothers in the media and business side.”

The trip blew their expectations out of the water, the source added:

“They were very excited to go there, as they didn’t know what to really expect for this trip in Cannes, and to be clear, it was above their expectations, and they were surprised that so many people knew about them, and are interested in their projects and would like to work with them. They had meetings, and tons of contacts and people, companies that would like to work with them, and some numbers were put on the table, from Asian companies who targets Travis to be a brand ambassador, for amounts of around $1.5 to $2 million a year, to some brands and companies that would like to work with both brothers to try to get into the American market.”

Not too shabby! The insider went on:

“Everyone wants to make business in America, and the Kelce’s are seen as top targets as brand ambassadors to help some international brands that want to get into the US market and they received four, five offers from companies from United Arab Emirates, Singapore, The Philippines and also Australia too.”

Both Travis and Jason are drawing in companies for unique reasons, too:

“Travis is seen as someone very sporty, being the nice and lovely boyfriend of Taylor, and he has a fantastic fanbase internationally now since he is in relationship with Taylor. Jason is known as the brother, the nice brother, the dynamic duo and the bro that everyone would love to have!”

You can’t really blame ‘em for taking advantage of their newfound popularity, can you?? Change is inevitable in a new relationship, too! So, we hope all this talk about Travis not being very “humble” is just coming from the jealous types in his life (or those who don’t really know him) and not an accurate reflection of his attitude these days. We’d hate to see money and fame go too much to his head!

Thoughts? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]