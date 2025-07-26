The Reason Travis Kelce Wanted To Go Instagram Official With Taylor Swift!

Travis Kelce wants everyone to know his relationship with Taylor Swift is the real deal!

In case you missed it, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end posted his first-ever pictures with the pop star on Instagram this week! The photo dump featured a look at his offseason adventures with friends and family — and, obviously, Taylor! The couple could be seen with their arms around each other, rocking matching hats on a boat in one pic. In another, Tay and Trav are having fun in the show. Others are from different trips and group hangouts with pals. It’s so adorable! Ch-ch-check out the post HERE, and take a look at a pic of them together (below):

We love getting a peek into their relationship! The pair have been keeping things more low-key these past few months, so it’s nice to see! And what makes it even more special? They are now Instagram official! Amazing! It turns out the photo dump was not just about Travis making the relationship official online, though!

A source told People on Friday that the 35-year-old athlete’s decision to post pics of Taylor for the first time “wasn’t random.” It was meant to be a symbol of how serious their romance is now! The insider explained:

“It was intentional. They’ve been private in their own way, but this was his way of showing how serious things have become. They’re in a really solid place and more in sync than ever.”

Aww!!!

While Taylor and Travis’ relationship is going well, they are not ready to take things to the next level despite the speculation. The couple sparked engagement rumors again when fans saw the picture on the football player’s phone lock screen in the photo dump. Why? In it, the Cruel Summer artist is holding up her left hand and possibly pointing to it with her right. And people thought it was maybe an engagement photo. However, it is sadly not! A source close to Travis shut down the speculation to TMZ, saying she is only wearing his three Super Bowl rings on her hand. Oh, and the insider said they are not engaged yet. Bummer!

At least Swifties can find comfort in that these two are very serious about each other! And clearly so in love! What are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Are you still freaking out over these new Tayvis pictures? Let us know in the comments below!

