Travis Kelce Will NOT Be Doing More Reality TV -- Despite Netflix Offer!

Sorry to all the Catching Kelce fans out there. We won’t be seeing Travis Kelce on reality TV again — not in dating shows or sports docuseries.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end says he was approached by Netflix to follow teammate Patrick Mahomes‘ appearance in the Quarterback docuseries. Apparently they did a followup called Receiver that’s coming out this month. His answer? HECK NO!

During his recent appearance on the Bussin’ with the Boys podcast, he opened up:

“After Pat did it, I did get asked about it… I don’t know. I’d rather just play ball, man. I’m already doing enough with the podcast and everything.”

“And everything” includes hosting a Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity, trying out some acting in a Ryan Murphy show, and oh yeah… being an extremely attentive and present boyfriend for Taylor Swift even as she travels around the world on tour. So yeah, he’s a busy guy.

And one thing he won’t be stretching himself any thinner to get to? More reality TV! He told the boys:

“I’m way over the reality s**t. I’m out on that s**t.”

We mean, we knew there wouldn’t be a second season of Catching Kelce, which saw the NFL star in a Bachelor-esque scenario where women competed to win his favor. He’s obviously taken. But inneresting to learn he’s uninterested in doing any of the reality stuff. We guess giving everyone an update weekly on his New Heights podcast with big bro Jason Kelce is about all the peek he wants to give fans into his life right now!

