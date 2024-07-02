So Endgame!! Here's Why Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's 'Very Serious' Relationship 'Feels Different For Both' Of Them!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce‘s relationship has never been stronger — and the football player’s appearance on stage during The Eras Tour proves it! On Tuesday, a source close to the couple told People that their romance is flourishing these days! Which, yeah, we totally knew that, but this quote is next level!! The insider gushed:

“They really are very, very happy together. They’re very serious about each other, and the relationship feels different for both of them.”

Aw! Yay!

The insider went on to admit that some family and friends initially weren’t sure that Tayvis had enough “in common” to make a relationship last long term initially. But they’ve definitely been proven wrong!! They explained:

“They have so much fun together, and it just works. It’s funny to their friends because at first everyone wondered what they had in common, but you realize how similar they are. They both wear their hearts on their sleeves and are all-in with everything they do, whether it’s with career, family or friends.”

Winning over their loved ones is a BIG deal!

And perhaps just as important as having enough in common, the lovebirds are both super understanding of the other’s busy schedules, which helps to make this romance work! While Travis has gone out of his way to be supportive of the singer during her concerts, she plans to do the same when his football season starts again. BTW, the Kansas City Chiefs player will have to report to training camp on July 21, so his time traveling the world for the Eras Tour is coming to an end, the insider shared:

“Football is definitely still his priority but so is his relationship. He makes romantic gestures to show he’s thinking of her when they’re apart. She’s going to try to attend as many games as possible.”

A second confidant said the tight end was “thrilled” to join his girlfriend on stage during one of her London shows, adding:

“They loved being onstage together. He is confident and fun, and it was one of her tour highlights.”

So sweet! You could tell just how excited they both were to share that moment! And the fact that he got up there in front of thousands of people and made his performance look just as easy as Taylor does every night? A match made in heaven! Sounds like they could really be endgame!! Ahh! Reactions?? Let us know in the comments (below)!

