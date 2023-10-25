Stats Prove Travis Kelce Actually Plays Better With Taylor Swift At His Games!

Guess they both love an audience!

It turns out Travis Kelce really does play better when Taylor Swift is cheering him on at his Kansas City Chiefs games!

During Wednesday’s episode of his podcast New Heights with his brother Jason Kelce, the tight end revealed it’s “hard to wrap [his] head around” his average yardage with the pop star in the stands. The Philadelphia Eagles player knew exactly what he was talking about, breaking down his latest stats:

“When T. Swift is at the game, you’re averaging 99 yards. And when you’re left with only your friends and remaining family there, you are at 46.5 yards a game.”

Wowza!

When asked whether or not he was “aware” of this striking difference, the 34-year-old joked, “How can I not be?” He then teasingly agreed he plays worse when “left to his own devices.”

Obviously, fans started noticing this when the Anti-Hero artist skipped one of the team’s last five games amid her budding romance with the athlete and he got injured! This lead NFL fans to blame it on the “Taylor Swift curse.” But it’s not just Chiefs’ die-hard fans picking up on his better gameplay when the Grammy winner is around — head coach Andy Reid has, too!

Sharing Andy’s quote from a Sunday press conference, Jason revealed, “He weighed in.” The quote in question?

“Kelce is getting better with time. Taylor can stay around all she wants.”

Andy Reid hopes there won't be a Blank Space in Taylor Swift's seat at future Kansas City Chiefs games…#BBCNFL pic.twitter.com/vdDXIMrMtE — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) October 23, 2023

LOLz!

Travis laughed at this, sweetly replying:

“I love Coach Reid, man. What a guy. Listen, when you’re getting Big Red’s approval and blessings, you know you’re doing something right.”

Cute! But, if he’s more of a beast on the field when he’s trying to impress his woman, what’s gonna happen when she goes back on her Eras Tour?! Someone better have TayTay on FaceTime to make sure his winning streak doesn’t vanish! Ha!

Hear the brothers’ chat about these stats (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! We knew he was playing well with her in the stands, but can you believe this was actually proven with stats?! Sound OFF (below)!

